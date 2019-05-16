Andrew Lloyd Webber's Modern CINDERELLA Holds London industry Preview

The NY Post has reported on the latest development of a new modern musical re-telling of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella, by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

According to Michael Riedel of The New York Post, the musical had an industry preview at The Other Palace in London this week. Some of Broadway's most notable producers and theatre owners flew out for the presentation.

In Lloyd Webber's retelling the classic fairy tale gets a makeover that includes a feisty, fiery version of the titular princess who falls in love with an awkward oddball named Sebastian, and a gay love story involving Prince Charming and a duke.

The musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennel.

Attendees of the preview described the show as "witty and poignant".

The future of the piece remains unknown, however, there is speculation of a West End run with potential for a Broadway transfer.

There is also a possibility for the project to arrive on Netflix as a series.

Read the full story here.





