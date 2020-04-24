Cast Members from CHINA BEACH Share How The Actors Fund Helped Them On STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

The show continued last night with the cast of CHINA BEACH.

Nancy Giles shares how The Actors Fund helped her before she landed the role of Pvt. Frankie Bunsen on CHINA BEACH:

"The week before my first audition for CHINA BEACH, I got money from The Actors Fund to live because I couldn't pay my rent. It was one of those serendipitous things. Honest to God."

Watch the full episode HERE.

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

CHINA BEACH is a 1988 television series set at an evacuation hospital/USO center during the Vietnam War. Nurse Colleen McMurphy, played by Dana Delany, is the principal character.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You