Cast & Creative Team Set For LATE NIGHT VIBING: ASIAN R&B at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Late Night Vibing: Asian R&B on March 18th, 2024 at 9:30pm. From artists of 88rising (Joji, NIKI, keshi) and Kpop (Jungkook, Jay Park) to soulful American songwriters (H.E.R., Jhené Aiko) and more, Asian R&B has had an undeniable impact on both the global music scene and broader Asian community. Experience iconic songs from all of your favorite singers performed by an all-AAPI/BIPOC ensemble of star-studded vocalists!

The creative team for Late Night Vibing: Asian R&B includes co-producer/director/vocalist Yu Hin Bryan Chan (54 Sings Allegiance, Cinderella), music director Rose Van Dyne (1776 Bway, Spring Awakening), co-producer Cindy Tsai (Producer Hub, New York Civil Liberties Union), and arranger Max Addae (Upper Structure LAAF '22).

The concert will star Roger Rees Award finalist Cassidy Baltazar (The Vendetta), Cindy Tsai (The Chinese Lady, Jeanette: The Musical), Sushma Saha (1776 Bway, Interstate), George Davidson-Dennis (Carousel, A Chorus Line), and Yu Hin Bryan Chan.

Late Night Vibing: Asian R&B plays at The Green Room 42 on March 18th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. The concert will be live-streamed. Livestream tickets are available at $19. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

EARLY BIRD SALE

Enter promo code "ASIAN15" for 15% off all ticket purchases until 3/3.

