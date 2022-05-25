Cast Announced for World Premiere of 53% OF as Part of Second Stage's Uptown Series

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere production of 53% OF. The production will feature ANNA CRIVELLI, EDEN MALYN, MARIANNA McCLELLAN, GRACE REX, CATHRYN WAKE, and AYANA WORKMAN.

53% OF will begin previews on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Second Stage's Uptown home, The McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway).

The president is coming to town, and the good ladies of Bethlehem, PA are beside themselves planning to give him a hero's welcome; later, their husbands drink and posture during his swearing in. And in Brooklyn, a group of 20-something white women gather to plan . . . a revolution? Or is it a ritual to absolve their own guilt? 53% OF shines a spotlight on the status quo and shakes up our perceived notions of who calls themselves good and who pleads ignorance.

"In 2016, 53% of white women voted for our 45th president, a statistic that became an obsession for me. This play is my attempt to find a frank, dark, and funny way to talk about white women -- the ones who voted for him and the ones who didn't." - Steph Del Rosso

The full creative team for 53% OF includes scenic design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design and original music by Jane Shaw, and casting by Karyn Casl, CSA of The Telsey Office.

Also part of the Uptown Series is Johnny G. Lloyd's PATIENCE, directed by Zhailon Levingston. In PATIENCE, Daniel plays solitaire. Professionally. He's very good - some would say the best. But he is ready to retire and settle into that perfect new house with his husband-to-be, Jordan. He's just got to hold it together through one final, career-defining match. A sports-inspired fantasia, PATIENCE is a meditation on black excellence, next chapters, and playing a very long game alone. PATIENCE begins performances Tuesday, August 2 and officially opens Tuesday, August 16 at The McGinn/Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.2ST.com. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $50. Receive a package discount and see both shows in standard seating for $50. For more information call the Second Stage Theater Box Office at (212) 541-4516 or visit at www.2ST.com.

Anna Crivelli (Denise/Derek/Dana) is a San Francisco Bay Area native currently residing in Brooklyn. Off-Broadway: Doll's House Part 3 (Exponential Festival), Drink with Death (La Mama). Regional: How to Defend Yourself (Victory Gardens, 43rd Humana Festival), Private Lives (Dorset Theatre Festival), Once Five Years Pass, Dental Society Midwinter Meeting (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Appropriate (Westport Country Playhouse). Television: "Evil" (CBS). MFA: Yale School of Drama. BA: Fordham University Lincoln Center.

Eden Malyn (PJ/RJ). This is Eden's Second Stage debut! New York theatre: Stuffed (The Westside Theater). Regional: Bad Jews (ETC Santa Barbara/The English Theatre Frankfurt), Sonya and Vanya and Masha and Spike (Portland Center Stage), Sex and Other Disturbances (Portland Stage). TV: "Halston," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Orange is the New Black," "American Horror Story," "Living with Yourself," "House of Lies," "The Good Cop," "NCIS," "FBI: Most Wanted," "Law and Order: SVU," "Castle," and "Criminal Minds." Film: The Climb (Cannes, Sundance).

Marianna McClellan (Leslie/Larry/Lucy). World premiere tour of Dream Hou$e (Alliance Theatre, Long Wharf, Baltimore Center Stage). NYC Theatre: Nina in the NYC premiere of Stupid F*cking Bird (Pearl Theater), Cherry Smoke, Apartment 3A (Theatre Row), #liberated (Ars Nova). Regional Theatre: Humana Festival, Denver Center, Portland Center Stage, Contemporary American Theatre Festival. Select TV/ Film: "High Maintenance" (HBO), "The Good Fight" (CBS), "The Blacklist" (NBC), Two Plains and a Fancy (BAMcinemaFest). Marianna voices Eve in the scripted sci-fi podcast "Cryptids."

Grace Rex (Sue/Stan/Sasha). She/Her. Theatre Credits: Off-Broadway: Nantucket Sleighride (Lincoln Center). Regional: Life and Limb (Steppenwolf), Ed, Downloaded (Denver Center), Pumpgirl (A Red Orchid) Selected Film/TV: "Severance" (AppleTV), "Everything's Trash" (ABC Freeform), "Manifest" (NBC), "Alternatino with Arturo Castro" (Comedy Central), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Master of None" (Netflix), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "Blindspot" (NBC), "Madam Secretary" (CBS), "Dispatches from Elsewhere" (AMC), Contagion, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. BA in Musical Theatre, Ball State University

Cathryn Wake (Vicky/Victor/Vivian). Broadway: ...The Great Comet. Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, The Other Josh Cohen, The Hello Girls. Select regional: The Glass Menagerie (Pittsburgh Public), Conscience (George Street Playhouse), The Suffragist (GBPAC), Well-Intentioned White People (Barrington Stage), Ebenezer Scrooge's...Christmas Show (The Old Globe), The Second Girl (CATF), Loch Ness (The Rev), The Seedbed (New Jersey Rep). TV: "Madame Secretary," "Glee," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (featured vocalist), "The Today Show," "Good Morning America," "The 71st Annual Tony Awards." BFA Pace University, LAMDA alum. @CathrynWake

Ayana Workman (KJ). Off-Broadway: Romeo & Juliet, The Winter's Tale (Public Theater), Macbeth (Red Bull), Macbeth (Hunter Theatre Project), The Price of Thomas Scott (Mint Theater), Dos Worlds (Trinity Church). Regional: Everybody, Hamlet, Romeo & Juliet (Shakespeare Theater Company), Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Cincinnati Playhouse in The Park). International: Julius Caesar (The Globe Theatre). TV: "Person of Interest," "Jessica Jones," "Bammas." Film: Upcoming: Rustin.

For our current Covid safety policies, please visit Second Stage Theater (2st.com)

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER UPTOWN

Created as a program to help develop and provide exposure for the voices of a new generation of theatre artists, SECOND STAGE THEATER UPTOWN seeks to develop the skills of emerging playwrights, to provide early-career artists with the support of a major artistic institution, and to create new plays for the American Theatre. Each show has a limited rehearsal period, as well as a streamlined budget.

The series was among the first established by a prominent Off-Broadway institution to help nurture and advance the careers of young up and coming playwrights. Since its founding in 2002 the Uptown Series has showcased the works of several established playwrights including Bess Wohl (Tony Award nominee for Grand Horizons), Rajiv Joseph (Gruesome Playground Injuries and Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, "Nurse Jackie"), Leslye Headland (Bachelorette), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Good Boys and True, HBO's "Big Love" and "Looking," "Glee"), Adam Bock (A Small Fire, The Drunken City), and Brooke Berman (Hunting and Gathering); actors Timothée Chalamet, Ron Cephas Jones, Gavin Creel, Ari Graynor, Marin Hinkle, Halley Feiffer, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tracie Thoms and Tracee Chimo, among many others; and directors Whitney White, Davis McCallum, Trip Cullman, Carolyn Cantor, Evan Cabnet and Jackson Gay.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights. Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 150 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Clarence Derwent Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, nine Theatre World Awards, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs. In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com or follow Second Stage on Twitter: @2STNYC, Instagram: @2stnyc and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2STNYC/