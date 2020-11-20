Cast Album Released For Family Musical JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Cast album of Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, with music and lyrics by Julia Riew and music direction and orchestrations by Ian Chan, at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Jack-and-the-Beanstalk.

The 12-track album takes listeners on a journey through Storyland with Jack, her cow Buttercup, her mother, the Grand Storyteller, the King Giant, two Mice, the Itsy Bitsy Spider, and the Fiddler Cat, who help her find the determination and creativity she needs to succeed.

"Jacktivity Pack" for at-home engagement through crafting, drawing, conversation, and creative play projects around the themes of kindness, courage, determination, and creativity extends the experience of the show, but viewing isn't required to enjoy the fun! Free to download at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Jack-and-the-Beanstalk.

Beanstalk Yoga, ten- and thirty-minute themed sessions for kids and grown-ups of all ages developed as part of The Wellspring, A.R.T.'s new partnership with the Harvard Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP) to provide free wellness workshops to foster connection and well-being in this period of social isolation. Available beginning November 27 and throughout the run at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Wellspring.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure, a 55-minute original musical adaptation for kids ages 4+ and their grown-ups, will premiere online on Friday, November 27 at 6PM and be available on demand through Monday, January 4, 2021.

Household tickets for $20 with a pay-what-you-can option for the streaming production are available now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org.

Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure comes to life through a collaboration between students and theater professionals from American Repertory Theater. The cast, which is featured on the album, is comprised of Harvard University undergraduates Nikita Nair (Jack), Caitlin Beirne (Grand Storyteller), Sophie Bauder (Jack's Mother), Odessa Deng (Buttercup), Louis Zekowski (King Giant), Jonathan Castillo (Stuart), Laura Frustaci (Minnie), James Caven (Itsy) and Olympia Hatzilambrou (Fiddler Cat). Musicians include Harvard Undergraduates Sedona Farber (Guitar), Veronica Leahy (Saxophone), Noah Lee (Cello), and Alyssa Kim (Violin).

The creative team includes Julia Riew (Book, Music, and Lyrics), Rebecca Aparicio (Direction), Ian Chan (Orchestrations and Music Direction), Johnathan Carr (Video Editing and Compositing), Alex Giorgetti (Sound Supervisor and Recording/Mixing/Mastering Engineer), Elizabeth Rocha (Costume Design), Finn Barber (Lighting Design), Cynthia D. Lee-Sullivan (Props Design), Dave Monteagudo (Animations), The Adventure Society (Creative Consulting), David Mortellito (Illustrations). Additional production staff include Abbie Sage (Stage Manager) and Joy Nesbitt (Assistant Director).

