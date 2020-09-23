Cash And Other Prizes Announced For The 2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards
Registration is open until September 30, 2020 and works can be submitted until October 21, 2020.
The enduring legacy of Marvin Hamlisch, one of America's most decorated composers and a Queens College 1969 alumnus, has been the basis for launching the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent.
Following its tremendous success, the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards expanded the competition categories to enable musicians to apply in the following musical genres: Composition for Musical Theatre, Film/Media Scoring, Classical Composition and Jazz Composition. Composers worldwide will be eligible to compete in categories for Youth (under 18) and Emerging Composers (pre-professional composers aged 18+) for a total of $10,000 in cash prizes in addition to sponsored prize packages including an opportunity to be considered for a music publishing agreement with Concord, one of our founding partners.
Composers from around the world are eligible and encouraged to compete, by registering online for the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards. Registration is open till September 30, 2020 and works can be submitted till October 21, 2020; all detailed information can be found at www.hamlischawards.org.
The actual 2020-2021 awards ceremony and concert is planned for Monday, March 22, 2021 at Queens College's Lefrak Concert Hall of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in New York.
The Marvin Hamlisch international Music Awards is grateful for the support of its founding partners: Queens College, Concord, Caroline's Cakes, the Aegon/Transamerica Foundation, ASCAP, Hal Leonard, Orange Tree Samples, MOTU, Embertone and Score a Score. Their generous contributions help expand the impact of the Marvin Hamlisch Scholarship fund at Queens College for many years to come.
More info about the contest;
www.hamlischawards.org
