Caroline Segars Talks About Sharing the Stage with Her Dad - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Caroline Segars, a 2023 graduate of Liberty Univeristy, is back again this week in our top 10!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I will never forget the first time I acted on stage with my dad in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I was Veruca and he was the Candy Man. It was such a wonderful memory.

What is your favorite musical and why?

Phantom of the Opera. I remember seeing it on t.v. when I was four years old and I loved it. I loved the music, the dancing. It is the show that made me fall in love with musical theatre. My mom said I could sing all the songs from the show at 4 years old.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

It means everything. It is a way for me to escape reality and allows me to help others escape reality too who are part of the audience. I feel so alive when I'm on stage. It has been part of me since I was 8 and I continue to love it more every year. Some of my best friends have come from people I have met in theatre.

Want to see Caroline in the top 5? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You