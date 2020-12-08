Carner & Gregor Release Exclusive World Premiere Track On The 10glo Show

World Premiere track "Behind the Spotlight" debuts exclusively on The 10glo Show podcast.

Sam Carner joins The 10glo Show host David Brush to talk about his new role with The Institute for American Musical Theatre Creators. In addition, he plays and talks about his song "Behind the Spotlight" from Techies, an exclusive world premiere only available on The 10glo Show, with vocals from Alexandra Socha.

Listeners can hear this exclusive track by searching for "10glo" show in their favorite podcast app or here: https://10glo.com/podcasts/3-getting-the-libretto-right-with-sam-carner/

You can watch videos of Sam's work on 10glo:

https://10glo.com/user/samcarner/

10glo is the largest and most powerful online video platform for theater artists to promote their work. Created by Broadway producers, managers and casting directors to level the playing field, at 10glo there are no doors, no gatekeepers and no auditions.

