Carnegie Mellon Establishes Four-Person Leadership Team For School of Drama
Peter Cooke, current head of the department, will retire on September 30.
Carnegie Mellon University has announced the establishment of a four-person leadership team for the School of Drama, American Theatre reports.
Peter Cooke, current head of the department, will retire on September 30.
The new team will comprise Megan Monaghan Rivas, the interim head; Kyle Haden, interim senior associate head; Dick Block, associate head; and Amy Nichols, associate head.
The team help the school's efforts in working toward a more equitable and just community. The School of Drama will introduce an Anti-Racism and Racial Justice course for faculty, staff, and students this fall.
"As our society evolves, dismantling old harmful systems and developing new ones grounded in equity and justice, our school is also poised to evolve," said Rivas in a statement. "We have begun this evolution, and will pursue it with full commitment to creating an environment in which the most vulnerable individuals can, in full freedom and without fear, bring their complete selves to their chosen work."
Read more on American Theatre.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Tony Charmoli Dies at Age 99
Tony Charmoli died peacefully on the evening of August 7th at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 99. Tony had a decades long, award-winning caree...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...