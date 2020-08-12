Carnegie Mellon Establishes Four-Person Leadership Team For School of Drama

Peter Cooke, current head of the department, will retire on September 30.

Carnegie Mellon University has announced the establishment of a four-person leadership team for the School of Drama, American Theatre reports.

The new team will comprise Megan Monaghan Rivas, the interim head; Kyle Haden, interim senior associate head; Dick Block, associate head; and Amy Nichols, associate head.

The team help the school's efforts in working toward a more equitable and just community. The School of Drama will introduce an Anti-Racism and Racial Justice course for faculty, staff, and students this fall.

"As our society evolves, dismantling old harmful systems and developing new ones grounded in equity and justice, our school is also poised to evolve," said Rivas in a statement. "We have begun this evolution, and will pursue it with full commitment to creating an environment in which the most vulnerable individuals can, in full freedom and without fear, bring their complete selves to their chosen work."

