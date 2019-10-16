Carnegie Hall Announces Wedding Giveaway Contest

American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and Louise Whitfield were married on April 22, 1887 in a quiet ceremony attended by a small number of family and friends. Immediately afterwards, they boarded a ship for their honeymoon in Great Britain. On that trip, it is believed that Andrew first considered building a new music hall in New York City. This April 25, 2020, one lucky couple will win the opportunity to host their own wedding in Carnegie Hall's event spaces including complimentary event design and planning, catering, and more!



Interested couples should submit a written response or video response to the following questions:

What does music mean to you? Name one song or piece of music that reflects your wedding day vision, and why?



The Grand Prize includes a ceremony and reception on April 25, 2020 for 100 guests in the Weill Terrace Room and Weill Music Room atop Carnegie Hall, plus catering by Constellation Culinary Group, event design and planning by NYLUX Events, hotel accommodation by Park Hyatt New York, ceremony music by Ensemble Connect, graphic design by Amy Glaser, hair and makeup by Beautini by Brittany Lo, wedding cake by Cakes by Andrea, photography by Kylee Lee, and DJ and party services by Shiran Nicholson/Nicholson Events, décor by Adam Leffel Productions, and Printed Materials by Print Shoppe Club.



To enter, couples planning to wed or renew their vows should submit their answers by November 1, 2019 at carnegiehall.org/DreamWedding. The winning couple will be announced on December 9, 2019 with a wedding day set for April 25, 2020.



About Carnegie Hall

Since 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for excellence in musical performance. From Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók to George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland, Count Basie, The Beatles, and Frank Sinatra, the Hall has been the aspirational destination for the world's finest musicians.



Today, Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season on its three stages-the renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, intimate Weill Recital Hall, and innovative Zankel Hall-including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide festivals featuring collaborations with leading New York City cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, world, and popular music. Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates extensive music education and social impact programs that annually serve more than 600,000 people in the New York City area, nationally, and internationally, playing a central role in Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org.



Special Events at Carnegie Hall

Matching the artistry and grandeur of its world-renowned performance venues, Carnegie Hall's extraordinary classic and contemporary event spaces feature an expansive rooftop terrace, a private dining room with historic fixtures, and newly renovated, flexible spaces with dramatic windows that showcase Central Park and skyline views.



Whether for an elegant wedding, festive family celebration, chic corporate gathering, or non-profit gala, Constellation, Carnegie Hall's on-site exclusive culinary partner, brings each host's vision to life with delicious fare presented beautifully and served with choreographed precision. For more information to help plan your next event at Carnegie Hall, visit carnegiehall.org/eventspaces.





