Carnegie Hall Announces Teen Musicians Selected for NYO2 in Summer 2022

Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 81 young musicians selected from across the country for NYO2, an intensive summer orchestral training program for outstanding American instrumentalists, ages 14-17. The members of NYO2 2022-coming from 27 US states including Puerto Rico-have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as exceptionally talented musicians who not only embody a very high level of artistry, but also come from a wide range of backgrounds, representing a future for American orchestral music that includes communities which have often been underserved by and underrepresented in the field. Fourteen musicians are returning to NYO2 from previous seasons. In addition, 33 musicians who previously took part in NYO2 have been accepted to the 2022 edition of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) this summer.



See below for the names, instruments, and hometowns of the members of NYO2 2022.



The musicians of NYO2 return to Miami Beach for a five-day residency, made possible through a continued partnership with the New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy (NWS). As part of their training, NYO2 players have the opportunity to work with NWS Fellows leading up to a performance at the New World Center led by conductor Mei-Ann Chen. The program includes Jessie Montgomery's Soul Force, Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, and Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F Major, with Aaron Diehl joining the ensemble as soloist. The New World Center concert will be made available to audiences everywhere through a free livestream.



Following their Miami Beach residency, NYO2 returns to New York for a culminating performance at Carnegie Hall on Monday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the Carnegie Hall concert will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or at carnegiehall.org. Discounted student tickets are available online for verified Student Insiders only - all other youth tickets must be purchased at the box office or over the phone.

"We send our congratulations to the remarkable teen musicians who will come together as part of NYO2 as we look forward to another amazing summer of music-making," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "We are thrilled to return to Miami Beach to partner again with the New World Symphony, with NYO's musicians working closely with NWS Fellows. It's also exciting for us to welcome back conductor Mei-Ann Chen to lead the orchestra as well as to mentor these bright young players."



The NYO2 program begins in mid-July with an intensive training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York, located just north of New York City. Joseph Young, Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Institute, returns as NYO2's resident conductor, and the students also have the opportunity to work with James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra in Virginia. The faculty leads private lessons, master classes, chamber music readings, and other seminars on essential music skills in preparation for the culminating concerts in Miami Beach and New York.



NYO2 2022 Orchestra Roster



+ Prior NYO2 member

Alabama

Alyson Goodwin, Oboe(Hoover)

Cuewon Kim, Viola(Vestavia Hills)

Sydney Schneider, Violin(Birmingham)

Alaska

Ashley Kim, Violin(Anchorage)

Arkansas

Paxson Amy, Horn(Conway)

John David Sharp II, Viola(Lowell)

California

Loren Gigi, Violin(San Francisco)

Huisun Hong, Cello(Pleasanton)

Jaden Minjae Kim, Violin(Irvine) +

Michelle Koo, Viola(Palo Alto) +

Natalie Kwok, Cello(Fullerton)

David Kwon, Oboe(Diamond Bar)

T'Yara Lesueur, Viola(San Diego) +

Carlos Morales, Cello(San Diego)

Nathan Puopolo, Bass(Fresno)

Spencer Quarles, Viola(Los Angeles)

Kyle Yang, Violin(Diamond Bar)

Daniel Yim, Cello(San Jose)

Daniel Yoon, Cello(San Jose) +

Jonathan Yuen,

Timpani & Percussion(Fremont)

Jiin Yun, Cello(Irvine)

Colorado

Jack Shimon, Trumpet(Colorado Springs)

Florida

Robert Aguila, Violin(Miami) +

Sarah Biesack, Violin(Melbourne)

Branden Cabrera, Viola(Miami)

Seth Corlew, Horn(Jacksonville)

Ella Marchetti, Bass(Tampa)

Angelina Santana-Herrera, Violin(Miami)

TJ Shistle, Trombone(Jacksonville)

Georgia

Kate Sunny Kim, Violin(Marietta)

Tendekai Mawokomatanda, Bass(Atlanta)

Hawaii

Celina Lim, Cello(Honolulu)

Illinois

Zachary Allen, Oboe(Skokie)

Airi Ito, Violin(Elk Grove Village) +

Lisa Kazami, Violin(Hoffman Estates)

Sophia Luong,

Timpani & Percussion(Des Plaines)

Kevin Reyes Vega,

Timpani & Percussion(Chicago) +

Wanye Williams,

Timpani & Percussion (Chicago)

Indiana

Hayden Joyce, Horn(Middlebury)

Calleigh Riordan, Bass Trombone(Dyer)

Iowa

Michael Toben, Tuba(Sioux City)

Maryland

Anderson Bernal, Bass(Potomac) +

Jackson Bernal, Bassoon(Potomac) +

Eleanor Ohm, Bass(Bethesda)

Bianca Wilson, Bass(Annapolis) +

Massachusetts

Kaitlyn Kaminuma, Violin(Chelmsford) +

Michigan

Edwin Osorio, Trombone(Ann Arbor)

Missouri

Caden Helmer, Alto Saxophone(Blue Springs)

Nevada

Cassandra Valenti, Bassoon(Las Vegas)

Audrey Lim, Viola(Reno) +

New Jersey

Tiffany Chang, Clarinet(Ridgewood)

Barak Dosunmu, Clarinet(Moorestown)

Kai Freeman, Violin(Haddonfield)

Juhee Kim, Viola(Palisades Park)

Olivia Oh, Violin(Fort Lee)

Sean Qin, Violin(Short Hills)

Krystal Sun, Violin(Closter)

Nicholas Yoo, Violin(Ramsey)

New York

Santiago Del Curto, Clarinet(Queens)

Sadie Goodman, Flute(South Salem)

Diogo Muggiati-Feldman,

Trumpet(New York)

Jaehyun Park, Violin(Oakland Gardens)

North Carolina

Ryan Mash, Horn(Durham)

Simon Vazques-Carr, Bass(Durham)

New Hampshire

Adam Tang, Bassoon(Exeter)

Ohio

Christy Kim, Violin(Mason)

Oklahoma

Sophie Deng, Cello(Stillwater) +

Oregon

Luke D'Silva, Viola(Portland)

Pennsylvania

Julin Cheung, Flute(Philadelphia)

Sophia Mina Jho, Harp(Pittsburgh)

Puerto Rico

Antonio AvilÃ©s Figueroa, Violin(Toa Baja)

Rafael E. Rodriguez Matos,

Trumpet(BayamÃ³n)

Virgilio VÃ¡zquez VÃ¡zquez, Violin(Guaynabo)

Texas

Neha Bharadwaj, Horn(Irving)

Charles "C. J." Butera,

Timpani & Percussion(Missouri City)

Ian Chen, Viola(Plano)

Ayi Ekhaese Violin(Sugar Land) +

Brandon Garza, Violin(San Antonio)

Hanah Kim Violin(Harker Heights)

Mia Nardi, Trumpet(McKinney)

Virginia

Parv Gosai, Flute(Ashburn)