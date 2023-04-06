Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann Join Producing Team of THE HARDER THEY COME as Show Sets Sights on Broadway

Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann Join Producing Team of THE HARDER THEY COME as Show Sets Sights on Broadway

The production is now playing through April 9 at The Public Theater.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Carmelo Anthony joined the team of The Harder They Come at the Public Theater as an executive producer, Variety reports. Anthony's long-time business partner Asani Swann will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through April 9 at The Public Theater. Variety reports that the production is in search of a regional theater to continue to fine-tune the show before a potential Broadway bow.

Read the original story on Variety.

Fifty years after the film premiered in New York City, the musical features a book and additional new songs by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. The production began performances in the Newman Theater on Thursday, February 16 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 15.

The complete cast of THE HARDER THEY COME includes Jeannette Bayardelle (Daisy), Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), J. Bernard Calloway (Preacher), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Eean Sherrod Cochran (Understudy), Tyla Collier (Understudy), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Tiffany Francès (Understudy), Garfield Hammonds (Understudy), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Natey Jones (Ivan), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), Housso Semon (Ensemble), Denver Andre Taylor (Understudy), Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble), Carla Woods (Understudy), and Christopher Henry Young (Ensemble).

The breakthrough film, produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society.




Related Stories
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HARDER THEY COME At The Public Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HARDER THEY COME At The Public Theater
Check out photos from opening night of The Harder They Come at the Public Theater!
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater Photo
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater
The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater. Read the reviews!
Photos: First Look at THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater
Get a first look at photos of The Harder They Come at The Public Theater!
THE HARDER THEY COME Extends Through Early April at The Public Photo
THE HARDER THEY COME Extends Through Early April at The Public
The world premiere musical THE HARDER THEY COME, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, has extended through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas DayTHE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day
April 6, 2023

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a movie musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple will premiere later this year. The film, previously set to come to cinemas on December 20, has now shifted its opening day to Christmas Day, December 25.
Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!
April 6, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of nominations for the Lucille Lortel Awards, plus Wicked tour casting, Alex Edelman's Just For Us on Broadway, and a message from Christian Borle in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!
April 5, 2023

Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced! See the full list!
TO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New MusicalTO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New Musical
April 5, 2023

Perry Street Theatricals has announced plans for a new musical, To Catch a Thief, which hopes to arrive on the London or New York stage sometime in the 2026-27 season.
Cynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This WeekCynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This Week
April 5, 2023

Producer Cynthia Erivo will be hosting a talkback after Fat Ham's 7pm performance this Sunday, April 9th. See how to purchase tickets to Fat Ham!
share