Caitlin Kinnunen and More to Join 'BRIDESMAIDS' A Dance Narrative This February
'BRIDESMAIDS': A Dance Narrative finished it's sold out run this August at Dixon Place NYC. In February 2020, 'Bridesmaids' will return to a larger stage, iconic Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space, February 11 as 'Bridesmaids: A Concert Edition'.
Bridesmaids: Concert Edition will feature all live music, with a full band, led by Music Director/Composer Lauren Pelaia. 'Bridesmaids' will be directed by Quentin Madia, conceived/choreographed by Steven Blandino with additional choreography by Suzy Fischbach.
Leading the vocalists is Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Broadway Vet Gabrielle McClintion, Kennedy Center's Nick Martinez, and upcoming artist Lauren Pelaia. 'Bridesmaids' also welcomes newcomers Jamie Pfaff and Kathleen Laituri.
BRIDESMAIDS: A Concert Edition will also feature Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Maggie Adams, Samantha Behrens, Aimee Smyke, Rebecca Gombar, Jakob Karr, Michael Santomassimo, Devin Richey, Maura Grace, Brandon Ray Maxwell, Georgia Monroe, Sophia Ricci, Alyssa Chang, Lexi Viernes, Brenna Campanaro.
Younger Bridesmaids include Ava DeRose, Isabelle Hidalgo, Maddie McGovern, Lana Zecchino, and Dani Tiegel.
Caitlin Kinnunen: Tony nominated actress for her work in The Prom on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). 1st national tour: Next to Normal (Natalie US). Film/TV credits include The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger", "American Vandal", "The Knick", and "Law & Order: SVU".
Gabrielle McClinton: Gabrielle hails from Los Angeles, California. She received her BFA from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. Broadway credits include Pippin and Chicago. She was also seen in the 1st National Broadway tours starring as the "Leading Player" in Pippin and "Whatsername" in Green Day's American Idiot. She recently originated the role of "Angelina Baker" in the world premiere of Paradise Square at Berkeley Repertory Theater. Her TV/Film credits include Evil, The Mentalist and feature films Won't Back Down, and Fun Size. Gabrielle recently wrapped a lead role on the new web series 86'D coming to BricTv.
Nick Martinez: Recent credits include The Who's Tommy Kennedy Center (Pinball Lad 1/ Ens), Bat Out of Hell NY City Center (Swing, Tink U/S), Grease Finger Lakes MTF (Doody), In The Heights Hangar Theatre (Sonny), Newsies John Engeman Theatre (Crutchie), and Shrek Tuachan Amphitheater (Baby Bear/ Ensemble). BFA Elon University. Follow @neeneemartin !
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
