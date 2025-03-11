Caissie Levy And Michael Arden To Join The Rescues In Concert March 15 At Gramercy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American rock band The Rescues will be joined by Olivier Award Nominee Caissie Levy (FROZEN, HAIR, NEXT TO NORMAL in the West End), Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Upcoming: THE LOST BOYS on Broadway) and additional special guests, in concert on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Gramercy Theatre (127 E. 23rd Street).

The concert will feature favorites from The Rescues' acclaimed discography and debut new work with their special guests.

The Rescues are known for their soaring harmonies, electric live performances and breathtaking songs that have been heard across stage, TV, and film. They are currently composing the songs and score for a stage musical of "The Lost Boys," based on the 1987 film. The musical will open on Broadway in 2026 at the Palace Theatre.

The concert is presented by Creative Partners Productions and Live Nation.