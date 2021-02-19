Cabaret Artist, Stand-Up Comedian D'yan Forest Releases New Autobiography I DID IT MY WAYS

D'yan Forest (comedienne, storyteller, musician and cabaret artist) recently released her new book, I DID IT MY WAYS on Amazon. The autobiography follows D'yans 8-decade journey from prudish Bostonian to scandalous Parisienne, and beyond.

The autobiography was released on February 14 and was co-written with Stephen Clarke. Clarke is a best-selling British author, his books include 1,000 Years of Annoying the French and A Year in the Merde, among others. Forest and Clarke last worked together on D'yans cabaret show, Swingin' on the Seine which was performed in New York and Paris.

D'yan Forest has always done things her way - or her ways, because she's lived a dozen different lives. She's been a desperate Boston housewife, a New York night-club singer and a Paris swinger. She's been the only Jewish girl in a Christian choir and the female pianist in a drag cabaret in the 1960's. She had day jobs teaching basketball, piano and sex education in high schools in the 1950's/1960's.

She dated Paris's second-ever female bus driver, a transsexual rock guitarist and a defrocked nun. She also managed to get German friends to visit Nazi concentration camps, on her personal quest to understand why her European relatives were massacred. At 86, D'yan is still a working stand-up comedian and musician, but she's much, much more than that, as this hilarious but heartfelt memoir reveals.

I DID IT MY WAYS is available on Kindle and in paperback form.