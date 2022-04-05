CYRANO Starring James McAvoy Announces $10 Onstage Seating

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is presenting Jamie Lloyd's bold, Olivier-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac-written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp-at the BAM Harvey Theater from Apr 5-May 22. Opening night is April 14. This production recently completed a 5-star, acclaimed run at London's Harold Pinter Theatre and is currently playing Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 18-26.

McAvoy leads a superb ensemble in this theatrical tour-de-force that captures timeless passion through spoken word, contemporary poetry, and raw physicality. Cyrano seduces in raps and rhymes, using his linguistic brilliance to help another man win the heart of his one true love-above all-championing his own unbridled love for words.



Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Revival, the Jamie Lloyd Company's latest production blazes into the Harvey Theater to celebrate Cyrano's powerful resistance against overwhelming odds.

Joining James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) in the company are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

$10 on stage seating is available daily through Today Tix.

Edmond Rostand's

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Freely adapted by Martin Crimp

Directed by Jamie Lloyd; Designed by Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design by Jon Clark Sound and Composition by Ben and Max Ringham; Fight Movement by Kate Waters; Additional movement by Polly Bennett; Costume Supervision by Anna Josephs; Props Supervision by Lily Molgaard; Associate Direction by Rupert Hands; Assistant Direction by Nari Blair-Mangat; Associate Design by Rachel Wingate; Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Produced by Ambassador Theater Group Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions