CYRANO Los Angeles Premiere Delayed Due to COVID-19

The Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano has been delayed due to COVID-19. While the screening will still occur, the red carpet and after party events have been postponed, along with any other upcoming live appearances from the cast.

Deadline reports that the delay is due to a member of the film's inner circle being exposed to COVID-19. The cast was also supposed to attend a special tribute event to honor director Joe Wright at the American Cinematheque on Saturday. The event will still take place without the the cast and Wright himself.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel.

But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

The film is based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.