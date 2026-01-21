CORONA CRAZY: THE MUSICAL Premieres At The New York Theater Festival

Corona Crazy: The Musical, a new original work written and developed during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, will premiere as part of the New York Theater Festival's Winter Festival & Competition with three performances at Teatro LATEA in Manhattan.

Featuring 14 original songs and a powerful contemporary script, Corona Crazy: The Musical follows nine neighbors living in a Midtown Manhattan apartment building as they navigate fear, loss, love, isolation, and resilience during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Humor and heartbreak intertwine in songs such as Money Gettin' Funny, Trapped & Alone, and Zoom School, capturing the lived experience of New Yorkers at the epicenter of a global crisis.

"It only took a pandemic for us to go after our creative dreams and challenge ourselves to write and produce a musical." said Mr. Hey!

The story begins in April 2020, two weeks into lockdown, when hospitals were overwhelmed and uncertainty dominated daily life. The action concludes one year later, in March 2021, as vaccines begin to roll out and the characters reunite for the first time-embodying the fragile hope of reconnection after prolonged separation.

"I've worked with other shows at the New York Theater Festival and I think this one has the greatest potential to move audiences." - Chris Carver, Director

"I lived the experiences described in this show - it tracks so much of what we all went through in 2020." - Rachel Bress, Choreographer

Created by Benjamin Hey! (music & lyrics) and Derek Denckla (book & co-writer), the musical was written in real time during pandemic lockdown, shaped by the creators' lived experience of New York City at a historic crossroads.

"Theatre has the power to transform isolation into solidarity," said Denckla. "Memory fades quickly, but art keeps truth alive. This work preserves a vital chapter of our shared history."

"Watching these talented individuals bring this work to life with their emotional and vibrant performances has been beyond my wildest expectations," said Benjamin Hey!, composer, co-writer, and co-producer of the musical.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, January 29, 2026 6:15-7:45 PM

Saturday, January 31, 2026 2:15-3:45 PM

Sunday, February 1, 2026 6:00-7:30 PM

Venue:

Teatro LATEA

107 Suffolk Street

New York, NY 10002

Teatro LATEA is located on Suffolk Street between Rivington Street and Delancey Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. just steps from Delancey Street - a major east-west thoroughfare connecting the Lower East Side to the Williamsburg Bridge area. This area is highly walkable, with dining, galleries, markets, and cultural venues within a short radius

About the New York Theater Festival

The New York Theater Festival (NYTF) is a competitive showcase dedicated to discovering and developing new voices in theatre. Its Fall/Winter Festival provides a platform for original works by emerging and established artists, offering productions the opportunity to be seen by audiences, critics, producers, and industry professionals. Select works receive awards, extended runs, and development opportunities beyond the festival.