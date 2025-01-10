CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Reveals Full Creative Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals for Matthew Lombardo’s new off-Broadway comedy, Conversations with Mother, starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle, will begin this Monday, January 13. Ahead of the first rehearsal, producers have announced the full creative team which will include Wilson Chin (set design), Ryan park (costume design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Caite Hevner (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and understudies Antoinette Lavecchia (u/s Maria) and John Jeffrey Martin (u/s Bobby). As previously announced, Noah Himmelstein directs and casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.

Tickets are now on sale. Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street) beginning February 7 with opening night on February 23; it will run through May 11.

Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

The show is produced by Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical, Laura Z. Barket, Theatre Nerd Productions, and David Shapiro. Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serve as executive producer with Showtown Theatricals/Jessica Morrow general managing.