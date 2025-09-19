COMPANY Comes To Wagner College Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert faces a turning point in his life, uncertain whether to remain single or embrace the idea of marriage. Surrounded by his married friends, Robert is invited to explore both the joys and challenges of commitment through a series of dinner parties, first dates, and thought-provoking conversations. As he navigates these interactions, Robert is forced to confront his own reluctance to settle down. Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY is a groundbreaking and witty musical that delves into the complexities of relationships and of "being alive."

Director Mickey Tennenbaum brings a lifelong passion for Stephen Sondheim's work to this production, tracing his admiration back to a student trip to see COMPANY in 1970. After that he was hooked and looked forward to any new, marvelous works by Sondheim. Says Tennenbaum, "...it is a dream come true to direct this production, utilizing the amazingly talented pool of theatre artists here at Wagner." The piece is particularly relatable for New York City audiences, who can recognize themselves as living in a "city of strangers."

Performances run October 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 8:00PM and on October 4, 11, 12 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

Directed by Mickey Tennenbaum and Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young. Assistant Director Jenna Freisem, Associate Music Director Joshua Sottile, Assistant Music Director Vasailisa Zhidkova, Choreographer Jillian Rubino, Intimacy Coordinator Becca Canziani, Lighting Designer Vicki Neal, Scenic Designer Brian T. Sharron, Sound Designer Grace Oberhofer, Costume Designer Ryan Ginter, Prop Master Holden Whalen, Stage Manager Harley Cooper, Hair and Makeup Designer Alfreda "Fre" Howard, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Production Technical Director Selina Amargo, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The company includes Daniel Siani, Harper Saxon, Marc Mundsinger, James Bilbruck, Daniel Manuel Torres, Layla Valenzuela, Emma Cornish, Bella Jarecki, Abigail Bernesky, Julianne Donohue, Madison Garcia, James Thibault, Nico Alexander, Ava Giglia, Jocelyn Oberle and Joey Savage.