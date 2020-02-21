COME FROM AWAY's Caesar Samayoa Takes Over Instagram Saturday!
Get ready to head to the rock because Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Saturday, February 22nd! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek inside the show's two-show day at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre! Are you a fellow islander?
Caesar Samayoa's credits on Broadway include Sister Act and The Pee Wee Herman Show and in select Off-Broadway shows Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte Theater), Shakespeare's R&J and Bernstein's Mass (Carnegie Hall). Credits include leading roles in Film, TV, Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre Companies including The Public Theatre, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. Twitter: @CaesarSamayoa.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)
Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for ... (read more)
Photo Flash: PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Poses For All New Portraits
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre, has released a series of principal cast character por... (read more)