COME FROM AWAY to Commemorate Anniversary of 9/11 With GMA Performance & Release of COVERS FROM AWAY Album

In September 2021, Come From Away will honor what was lost and commemorate what was found in Gander, Newfoundland 20 years ago and invites audiences to join the show as they reflect, honor and remember. Below is a schedule of events Come From Away will be taking part in throughout the month of September 2021 as we all come back together to spread love, appreciation, understanding and kindness to all who come form away.

SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

GOOD MORNING AMERICA

ABC's Good Morning America will celebrate Come From Away's long-awaited return to Broadway with a special live performance in Times Square on Friday, September 10, 2021. Check your local listings.

COME FROM AWAY: IN CONCERT AT THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL

Ford's Theatre Society will present a one-night concert version of the Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on September 10, 2021, at 6:00PM. Members of the Broadway and national touring companies of Come From Away will star in this 100-minute concert in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. For more information visit the concert website. A special live pre-show stream will be available at 5:20PM (EST) on our Facebook.

COME FROM AWAY DEBUTS ON APPLE TV+

Apple Original Films recently announced the filmed version of Come From Away will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, 2021. The live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City in 2021, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams. For more information, visit Apple TV+ and see the full list of supported devices.

THE TOWN OF GANDER COMMEMORATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 WITH UNTOLD STORIES

The town of Gander, where Come From Away is set, and its partners will mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with a two-day event. Friday, September 10, 2021, the historic Gander Airport International Lounge will host "Untold Stories," an evening of more stories of kindness that occurred in 2001. Click here for the schedule of Gander events.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2021

9/11 DAY OF SERVICE

The Broadway cast of Come From Away will participate at 9/11 Day's annual Meal Pack Event on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Intrepid in New York. Meal Pack Events will also take place in Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Visit www.911Day.org to find out how organizations in your community can create a day of service on their own.

9/11 DAY OF SERVICE "Prayer" PERFORMANCE

The Broadway company will be performing the song "Prayer" at the NYC meal packing event. Join us for this performance on our Facebook Page.

THE TOWN OF GANDER COMMEMORATION SERVICE - LIVE FROM NEWFOUNDLAND

The Town of Gander will be hosting a service to honor the lives lost that tragic day, pay tribute to first responders and commemorate the friendships made and bonds formed here in Central Newfoundland during that time. There will be performances by local entertainers, remarks from special guests, including Come From Away authors David and Irene, and reflections from residents about how 9/11 and the days that followed have made an impact on their lives. The service will take place in person at the Steele Community Centre in Gander. The Come From Away community is invited to join the Commemoration Service broadcasting live from Gander, Newfoundland: 12:30PM EST via our Facebook Page. Click here for the schedule of Gander events.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2021

PAY IT FORWARD 9/11

Inspired by the Newfoundlanders who opened their arms, hearts and homes to strangers without a second thought, we want to inspire you to pay kindness forward. Join Kevin T's ripple effect by doing 3 acts of kindness in and around your community this September, and every day, to spread compassion and have your Pay It Forward moment from home. Learn more about ways to spread kindness at www.PayitForward911.org.

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

COVERS FROM AWAY

Announcing the new album Covers From Away! Produced by Come From Away writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein with Ian Eisendrath, Bob Hallett and Sean Patrick Flahaven, the album features reimagined covers from Newfoundland and Labrador artists who inspired the hit musical. Prior to the album's release on Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals on September 17, hear two songs from the album on the new film capture of Come From Away, premiering globally on AppleTV+ on September 10. For more information and to pre-order the album visit: https://found.ee/CoversFromAway.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away will return to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Tickets are now on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing-room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away will return to Broadway to play its 1,251st performance.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features De'Lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Please Note: Friday, October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie & others.

The North American Tour of Come From Away, which launched across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018, will resume performances on October 5, 2021, in Memphis, TN, visiting 36 cities. The Olivier Award-winning West End production reopened at London's Phoenix Theatre on Thursday, July 22, 2021, to a sold-out audience. The Toronto production will reopen at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on December 7, 2021. The smash hit Australian production is scheduled to reopen in Sydney on Thursday, September 30 ahead of a strictly limited engagement in Canberra in November, where the show recently broke the record for first week of ticket sales.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

Tickets for Come From Away are on now sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) through Sunday, June 26, 2022. They range from $49 - $167 (including $2 facility fee). Group tickets are also available through Sunday, June 26, 2022. A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited two tickets per person, subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Buy tickets for Come From Away now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

The playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows through Sunday, December 12, 2021: Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. Beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.



The Shubert Organization is committed to the health and safety of all members of the Broadway community-theatre employees, production staff, cast, and audience members.

To ensure the safety of everyone in the theatre, the following policies will be in place.

For performances through October 31, 2021:

VACCINATIONS REQUIRED: All guests must be fully vaccinated to enter the theatre and must present digital or physical proof at the door.

MASKS REQUIRED: All guests must wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth in the theatre except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

PHOTO ID: Guests ages 18 and older must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also show a school photo ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

Guests who do not comply with these policies will be denied entry or asked to leave the theatre.

For performances starting November 1, 2021: Policies will be announced at a later date.

Safety guidelines will continue to be updated on the official Come From Away website.

