CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Returns To Citi Field In November With An All-New Family Show

The all-new 2025 edition of Circus Vazquez, America’s premier family-owned circus, will visit Citi Field in Queens from November 21 through December 14, marking over 20 years as a beloved New York holiday tradition.

Presented under the company’s signature blue and white climate-controlled tent, the two-hour production features an international lineup of world-class performers, dazzling acts, and family-friendly fun for audiences of all ages. Tickets are on sale now.

Now in its sixth decade, Circus Vazquez continues to deliver world-class entertainment that blends awe, laughter, and artistry. The 2025 production brings together an all-star cast of performers from around the globe, including third-generation ringmaster Memo Vazquez guiding audiences through a program filled with spectacle and surprise. Russian clown Boris Nikishkin offers his trademark brand of outrageous comedy, while Mexico’s Emiliano Vazquez displays his remarkable unicycle juggling skills. From Chile, the legendary Flying Caceres troupe—including Paloma Torres, known for her celebrated triple somersault—takes to the trapeze for gravity-defying thrills. Animal acts include the Pork Chop Revue, featuring performing pigs and hogs, and the Cartoon Poodles, an ensemble of talented canines sure to charm audiences of all ages.

Accompanied by the live Circus Vazquez Band, the production blends comedy, music, and acrobatics into an unforgettable experience that concludes with opportunities for audience members to meet the performers after each show. Weeknight performances begin at 7:00 p.m., with shows at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $17.23 for children and $56.75 for adults, with special rates available for seniors, military, and guests with disabilities. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office beginning opening day.