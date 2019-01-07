CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Set for Sunday, May 19

The 3rd annual Chita Rivera Awards (www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com) will take place on Sunday, May 19 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off of Washington Square Park), it was announced today.

The nominations for the 3rd annual Chita Rivera Awards will be announced April 26.

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future. The awards will honor the superb achievement of each nominee, while recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.

Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2018-2019 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

Honorees of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award, and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award as well as when tickets go on sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program will be the beneficiary of the event. Since the inception of the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, 2.5 million dollars have been awarded to over 200 dancers represented in 42 of the most prestigious college dance programs in the country.

