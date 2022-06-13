CHICAGO at The Muny's Gabi Stapula Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Gabi Stapula takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at opening night of Chicago at The Muny.

Gabi grateful to return to the Muny as a swing in Chicago. This is her sixth season at The Muny, and she is the proud Director/Choreographer for the Muny Kids.

TV Credits include: Saturday Night Live, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Tonight Show.

Audiences and critics went "Whoopee!" for last season's thrilling production of Chicago. Following an abbreviated run and early close to the 2021 season, The Muny's 2022 season opens with this encore production! Hailed as "Musical Theater Magic," "Downright Breathtaking" and "Nothing Short of Brilliant," Chicago was the talk of the town. So, re-start the car and head to Kander and Ebb's internationally acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical about fame, fortune and justice. Merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly await!

The production received the Best Musical Award from the St. Louis Theater Circle, as well as six others, including direction and choreography and music direction. As previously announced, Chicago is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

Joining the previously announced Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Adam Heller (Amos Hart), Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn) and Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine) are Mackenzie Bell, Joe Bigelow, Darien Crago, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, David Paul Kidder, Drew King, Tara Kostmayer, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Diana Vaden, Adam Vanek, Nathaniel Washington, Kelli Youngman, , Kamal Lado, Gabi Stapula and Debby Lennon. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

The Muny's 2022 Season includes Chicago (June 13-19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16-22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25-31), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 23. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office.