CHICAGO Celebrates 35,000 Performances Worldwide

The record-breaking hit Chicago is celebrating 35,000 performances worldwide. The first tour of Chicago launched in 1997 and has continued in both North America and abroad ever since. Chicago has played in 38 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more, and in more than 525 cities.

Chicago replica productions will be in more countries in 2025 than any other touring Broadway production.

Internationally the show has a Spanish language production in Spain, a Korean language production, and English language productions are also in Australia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Abu Dhabi, Eastern Europe and the UK.

The US Tour will continue with North American stops in Madison, Detroit, Memphis, Orlando, Costa Mesa, Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Charlotte, Greensboro, Spartanburg, West Palm Beach, Hershey, Boston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Denver, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Fort. Myers, Birmingham, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville, Knoxville, San Francisco, Baltimore, New Orleans, Miami through June 2025.

Producers Barry & Fran Weissler are also pleased to announce that a new block of tickets is now on sale through February 2, 2025 for the Broadway production at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical in Broadway history. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Natasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Shur and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.