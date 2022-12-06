Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CEO Shelton Banks Releases New Book GET THIS WORK

In "Get This Work" Book, Shelton will break down how the tech sales field works, what it takes to make an impression, and how to position yourself for success.

Dec. 06, 2022  

WORK TRAINING's CEO Shelton Banks is pleased to announce the release of his new book, "Get This Work" Book: The Unofficial Guide to Breaking into Tech Sales.

Are you interested in a career in tech sales?

Well, you're in good company.

Business development roles are growing at an incredible rate, and the demand for people with the right skills continues to increase. In fact, the number of available positions is projected to keep growing at a rate of more than 10% over the next decade. The question is-how can you make sure you are one of those people with the right skills?

In "Get This Work" Book, Shelton will break down how the tech sales field works, what it takes to make an impression, and how to position yourself for success. From how to handle failure and rejection to why mindset is king, we will cover topics such as:

• The modern sales process and how to ditch the old one
• Interview skills and how to stand out from the crowd
• Industry lingo about pipelines, software, and tools
• Staying positive and developing a winning mindset

"Get This Work" Book is your ticket to success in a competitive field. As long as you have the motivation and grit to stick it out, you can rest assured that you will get this work.

Book Information:
"Get This Work" Book
The Unofficial Guide to Breaking into Tech Sales
By Shelton Banks
Publisher: ‎Gatekeeper Press
Published: October 25, 2022
ISBN: 9781662930782
Pages: 260
Genre: Job Hunting & Careers / Job Interviewing (Books) / Self-Help

re:WORK TRAINING is a 501(c)3 non-profit job training community that is creating diverse and inclusive talent pipelines for sales roles within the technology industry.

Since opening it's doors, re:WORK has successfully empowered over 300 candidates in full-time roles with an average starting salary of over $50,000 with full benefits on the non-technical side of the technology industry.

Through candidate training programs and corporate partnerships, re:WORK aims to empower 25,000 Black, Latinx, and People of Color to cumulatively make $30 Billion in income over the next 20 years.

His efforts have been recognized by major local news outlets, like Fox News Chicago, WGN News Radio, Chicago Suntimes, Money Matters with Adam Torres, Tastytrade's Bootstrapping in America, TED: Ideas Worth Spreading, and more.

TodayTix Black Friday

