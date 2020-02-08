CATS Film and More Nominated For 'Razzie Awards' For Cinema's Worst of the Worst
The Golden Raspberry Awards (also known in short terms as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.
This year's nominations have been announced, and the cast of the Cats film has made the list in many categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Co-founded by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzie Awards' satirical annual ceremony has preceded its polar opposite, the coveted Academy Awards, for four decades.
Worst Picture
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
Worst Actress
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Supporting Actor
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst Screenplay
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
Jeremy Jordan Responds To Criticism That He's “Too Hot” To Play Seymour In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Breaking: Jeremy Jordan Will Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of 'Seymour' in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The... (read more)
Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Katrina Lenk and More Join 20th Annual MISCAST Gala
MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the all-star lineup of per... (read more)
Tickets Go On Sale Today at Noon for Actors Fund's RAGTIME Reunion Concert, Starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More!
The Actors Fund announced today that following a membership pre-sale period for our Actors Fund members, tickets to the Ragtime Reunion Concert (April... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)