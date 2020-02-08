CATS Film and More Nominated For 'Razzie Awards' For Cinema's Worst of the Worst

The Golden Raspberry Awards (also known in short terms as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.

This year's nominations have been announced, and the cast of the Cats film has made the list in many categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Co-founded by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzie Awards' satirical annual ceremony has preceded its polar opposite, the coveted Academy Awards, for four decades.

Worst Picture

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin





