CABARET Star Eddie Redmayne to Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Tune in to see Eddie Redmayne on Good Morning America next week!

On Thursday April 25, the Cabaret star will be on GMA to talk the new production, which is currently in previews on Broadway. The program airs 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.

In Cabaret, he plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He previously played the role on the West End alongside Jessie Buckley. At this time, it is unknown if he will be performing a number from the musical on the morning program.

In addition to Redmayne, the production stars Gayle Rankin as ‘Sally Bowles, two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner