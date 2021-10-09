C Niambi Steele Performs Free Theater/Hip Hop on Governors Island

New York, NY... On the weekend of October 23rd and 24th, C'Niambi Steele will perform a free theater/hip hop program for the public on Governors Island in Nolan Park called "History In D Key Of G",.

"History In D Key Of G", a transformative, intergenerational, collaborative engagement, created exclusively by Ms. Steele, explores the moments in our personal lives that lie somewhere in between the stories that might be hidden from view.

During this interactive journey with Ms. Steele and "History In Da Key Of G", each participant is encouraged to delve into their own personal universe in order to reclaim and uncover treasures of the individual spirit. Music will enhance this lively experience.

Drawing from the historical, geographical beauty of the eighteenth-century housing in Nolan Park, participants will be led through lively, interactive games to share discoveries, exchange familiarities, while learning to cherish even the smallest, most ordinary of memories.

"History In Da Key Of G" participants will feel a new way to view their tentative natures and to become emboldened, confident, and fabulously knowledgeable about self --- having found their once shuttered inner voices through storytelling, poetry, song, and a sense of belonging to the community as a family.

"History In Da Key Of G" promises to be beneficial to all: we all find new strengths in ourselves which strengthens others, is undeniably empowering and inevitably life changing.

Governors Island performance dates for "History In Da Key Of G" will be October 23 and 24, 2021, at 1pm in Nolan Park, Building 10 B. Funding for "History In Da Key Of G" was made possible by a grant from the City Artist Corps. Host venue is the West Harlem Art Fund.