#BwayWorldFanArt Challenge of the Week: All Things Hamilton!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from the Broadway Pride!
This week's theme is: All Things Hamilton! Celebrate the upcoming Hamilfilm with your art!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
For the #bwayworldfanart competition I have drawn Fun Home as it's my favourite LGBTQIA musical as it made history by being the first musical to have a lesbian protagonist. Thank you Alison Bechdel for sharing your story and showing that it shouldn't matter who you love as we are all human! Happy pride month a??i??????? #pride #musicals #broadway #sketch #drawing #loveislove #lgbtqia #alisonbechdel #funhome #bethmalone #emilyskeggs #sydneylucas #judykuhn #michaelcerveris
A post shared by Multifandomart18 (@multifandomart18) on Jun 23, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT
This is my entry for #bwayworldfanart competition, this weeks theme was Broadway Pride. So I drew Alyssa and Emma from The Prom. Queer women are rarely represented on stage which makes me love everything this musical stands for? - - - #theprom #theprombroadway #theprommusical #izzymccalla #caitlinkinnunen #broadwaypride #pridemonth #bway #broadway #nyc #musicals #newyork #musicaltheatre
A post shared by Broadway art (@artofbway) on Jun 24, 2020 at 8:12am PDT
#bwayworldfanart - Broadway Pride Renta??i?? #broadwaypride #broadway #rent #rentmusical #pride? #lgbtq #rentbroadway #idinamenzel #musicalfanart #broadwayfanart #musicalart #traciethoms #art #pencildrawing #pencilsketching #pencilartwork #portraitdrawing #sketchbookdrawing #sketch #rainbow #brushocrystalcolors #kenolivercolorburst #watercolourart #watercolorportrait #colorsplash #colourart #sprayart #creativeart #sketchbookart
A post shared by Jade??????? (@jadeag.art) on Jun 25, 2020 at 1:55am PDT
Happy Spectacular Pride month 2020 everyone ??i???? #pridemonth #pride #pride? #rainbow #cabaret #costume #costumedesign #illustration #AviadArikHerman
A post shared by Aviad Arik Herman (@aviadarikherman) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:41am PDT
aoe?PRIOR WALTER. PRIDE. 2020.aoe? Digital. Procreate. . . Angels in America is one of the most phenomenal plays in history. The story stresses just how IMPORTANT and VALUED you are in this world. . . #BwayWorldFanArt #art #artist #inspiration #digital #digitalart #procreateart #pride #broadwaypride #prideweek #pridemonth #pride2020 #priorwalter #angelsinamerica #broadway #andrewgarfield #loveislove #lovewins #equality #artistsoninstagram #fanart
A post shared by Christina Saponeaoe? (@thesaponecomplex) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:07am PDT
