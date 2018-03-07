Bundle Up! Broadway Shows Will Go On Tonight Despite Nor'easter Quinn

Bundle up, New York! Nor'easter Quinn might be on its way, but the shows must go on! As of 11am, all Broadway and off Broadway shows are scheduled to go on as normal today, Wednesday, March 7. Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates!

Transit:

From MTA:

There are no weather-related or emergency disruptions of MTA service at this time. In the event of weather-related or other emergencies, MTA Emergency Advisory Website will provide our customers with critical information to keep you informed and safe.

Ticket Exchanges

WEATHER ADVISORY: At the present time, all shows will play as scheduled on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. If you purchased tickets from Telecharge, visit https://t.co/7lE4cG7jSc on a desktop or call 800-543-4835. - Telecharge (@Telecharge) March 6, 2018

Weather Report for NYC (National Weather Service):

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY

WHAT: Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

WHERE: In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, Southern Westchester, New York (Manhattan) and Bronx Counties.

WHEN: Until 4 AM EST Thursday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles