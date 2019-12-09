Buglisi Dance Theatre Opens Tomorrow At Ailey Citigroup Theater
BUGLISI DANCE THEATRE OPENS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 WITH THREE PREMIERES AND 'SAND' Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55 Street Tuesday December 10 at 6 PM Wednesday & Thursday December 11 & 12 at 7:30 PM
The season will see the premieres of Buglisi's The Moss Anthology: Variation#5, inspired by the writings of Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, who draws on the wisdom of indigenous ways of knowing, scientific knowledge, and the need tfor reciprocity for the sustainability of humanity, and Buglisi's solo for Blakeley White-McGuire: in the name of the fire, and the flame, and grace...jb.
The season's third premiere is Virginie Mecene's UNUM, a trio that explores the idea that mankind comes from the same force of energy. (NY premiere, commissioned by Buglisi Dance Theatre).
From 2001 is Sand, music by Philip Glass, one of Ms. Buglisi's major environmental works.
All premieres, and Sand, will be performed on all three programs. December 11 will have the addition of KINGS by Meagan King, and I Love You, choreographed by Ron De Jesus and danced by guests Bendul and Jacobsen.
Company dancers: Kevin Predmore, Virginie Mecene, So Young An, Blakeley White-McGuire, Ari Mayzick, Anne O'Donnell, Lloyd Knight, Ben Schultz, Jessica Higgins, Jessica Sgambelluri, Ashley Merker, Greta Campo, Can Wang, Alessio Crognate Guest Artists: Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen.
December 12 will have the addition of I Love You. December 11 & 12 performances will be followed by post-performance talk-backs.
www.buglisidance.org
