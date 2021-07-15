Bryant Park Picnic Performances Continues With Adrienne Warren

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continues on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren. This performance is part of this season's Carnegie Hall Citywide Series. Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for all audience members. Advance ticket registration is no longer required.

Adrienne Warren's "earth-moving gifts" (The Washington Post) dazzle the moment she steps on the stage. Her incandescent portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination. Hear Warren and some of her closest musical friends in this not-to-be-missed concert. Warren will be joined by emerging Broadway special guest performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton; the performance will be guest-hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!).

In line with continually expanding city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will be welcoming guests to these Picnic Performance events on a first-come, first-served basis; no ticket is necessary. Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members may bring their own picnic blankets or take park-provided chairs for open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn. Unvaccinated or untested attendees will be offered seating in a separate, socially-distanced section. Food and beverages are available for purchase from vendors in the park. All event attendees are also invited to bring their own food and drinks.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

For a selection of high-resolution images from the current and previous Bryant Park Picnic Performances seasons, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

More information about this performance, Bryant Park's current COVID-19 safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming follows. For more information about Picnic Performances and to request artist interviews, specific photos of performers, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email.

Additional Carnegie Hall Citywide Performances

Friday, July 16 at 7pm

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Feel the irresistible rhythms and be uplifted by the fire of salsa dura ("hard salsa") when the Spanish Harlem Orchestra takes the stage. The three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin band's performances are rooted in the great traditions of the barrio (New York City's Spanish Harlem), but also

break new ground with fresh approaches to the music.

Friday, July 23 at 7pm

The Knights

Acclaimed for its "voracious musical appetite" (Chicago Classical Review), the musicians of The Knights take you on visionary musical journeys with every performance. Tremendously versatile musicians, they have performed with such luminaries as Dawn Upshaw, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, and Béla Fleck. Join this extraordinary ensemble for a concert that showcases vibrant music by Jessie Montgomery, Anna Clyne, and Christina Courtin alongside Mozart's classic Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

Friday, August 6 at 7pm

Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective with Turtle Island Quartet

One jazz master salutes another when 2018 United States Artists Fellow, two-time Oscar nominee, and five-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard celebrates saxophone icon Wayne Shorter. Shorter's impact as composer and performer with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis's second great quintet, and as a leader of his own group, Weather Report, is legendary. Blanchard, joined by The E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet, performs new works as well as arrangements of such classic Shorter tunes as "Diana" and "When It Was Now." His album ABSENCE, celebrating the music of Wayne Shorter, will be released by Blue Note on August 27.

Sections for Seating

i??1: Vaccinated and Tested Section

Attendees wishing to sit on the west side of the lawn must provide on-site digital or physical proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test along with a government issued photo ID.

We encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated or tested attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair.

2: Distanced Section

Unvaccinated or untested attendees may sit in our socially distanced section. Masks are strongly encouraged until patrons are seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly socially distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

3: Open Seating Section

Additional non-distanced seating is available off the Bryant Park Lawn on park grounds at attendees' discretion.

Please do not attend if you are unwell.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.