Bryant Park Picnic Performances Continues This Month With A Performance From The Knights

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continues on Friday, July 23 at 7pm with genre-expanding music from classical ensemble The Knights. This performance is part of this season's Carnegie Hall Citywide Series. Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for all audience members. Advance ticket registration is no longer required.

The musicians of The Knights take you on visionary musical journeys with every performance. Tremendously versatile musicians, they have performed with such luminaries as Dawn Upshaw, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, and Béla Fleck. Join this extraordinary ensemble for a concert that showcases vibrant music by Jessie Montgomery, Anna Clyne, and Christina Courtin alongside Mozart's classic Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

In line with continually expanding city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,500 audience members at each of our performances. Vaccinated and negative-tested audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees in this space may remove masks at their own discretion within the vaccinated/tested area of the lawn. Vaccinated and tested attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees who are either unvaccinated or untested will be offered seating in a separate, socially-distanced section. Food and beverages are available for purchase from vendors in the park and all event attendees are invited to bring their own food and drink.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

For a selection of high-resolution images from the current and previous Bryant Park Picnic Performances seasons, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.