Bryan Batt, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in TO MY GIRLS World Premiere

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming production of JC Lee's world premiere comedy, To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett.

The production will feature Bryan Batt ("Mad Men," Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along). One role remains to be cast.

TO MY GIRLS will begin previews on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight...kind of.

"Producing new American plays and supporting American playwrights is the foundation of Second Stage Theater, and commissions help support these artists as they create new works for the stage," said Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "We are thrilled to present one of our recent commissions - the world premiere of To My Girls, from playwright JC Lee. We're very much looking forward to our audiences discovering this funny and timely new play."

TO MY GIRLS is a Donna and Ben M. Rosen Commission. The production is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The full creative team for To My Girls includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, movement by Patrick McCollum and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tickets for To My Girls are on sale now via www.2ST.com. $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.