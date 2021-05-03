Bronx Arts Ensemble Presents Chamber Music Month

BAE celebrates National Chamber Music Month with members of the Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet and String Quartet.

The musicians will present a dynamic, uplifting, and soothing concert featuring beloved chamber music repertoire. The string quartet will perform Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings in commemoration of the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This video premiere also features the beautiful artwork of Marsha Heller, BAE's longtime oboe player.

Free online premiere to stream Sunday, May 16th, 1:00 pm EST. Streaming at facebook.com/bronxartsensemble and at youtube.com/user/BronxArtsEnsemble





Performers:

BAE Woodwind Quintet

Theresa Norris, flute

Marsha Heller, oboe

Mitchell Kriegler, clarinet

Wilden Dannenberg, french horn

Atsuko Sato, bassoon

BAE String Quartet:

Jorge Avila. violin

Evelyn Petcher. violin

Sally Shumway. viola

Eliana Mendoza. cello

For more information, please visit https://www.bronxartsensemble.org