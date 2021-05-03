Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bronx Arts Ensemble Presents Chamber Music Month

Featuring BAE String Quartet and Woodwind Quintet.

May. 3, 2021  

BAE celebrates National Chamber Music Month with members of the Bronx Arts Ensemble Woodwind Quintet and String Quartet.

The musicians will present a dynamic, uplifting, and soothing concert featuring beloved chamber music repertoire. The string quartet will perform Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings in commemoration of the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This video premiere also features the beautiful artwork of Marsha Heller, BAE's longtime oboe player.

Free online premiere to stream Sunday, May 16th, 1:00 pm EST. Streaming at facebook.com/bronxartsensemble and at youtube.com/user/BronxArtsEnsemble


Performers:

BAE Woodwind Quintet

Theresa Norris, flute

Marsha Heller, oboe

Mitchell Kriegler, clarinet

Wilden Dannenberg, french horn

Atsuko Sato, bassoon

BAE String Quartet:

Jorge Avila. violin

Evelyn Petcher. violin

Sally Shumway. viola

Eliana Mendoza. cello

For more information, please visit https://www.bronxartsensemble.org


