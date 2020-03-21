Bronx Arts Ensemble Cancels Performances in March and April

Bronx Arts Ensemble has suspended all of its programming in March and April.

Read the statement below:

We are sorry to tell all our devoted concert-goers that our March and April concerts have been postponed. We hope to reschedule the evening with Angélica Negrón and the salon with Pedro Díaz. Similarly, our wonderful children's musicals and senior center concerts are on hold until the crisis is averted.



BAE's arts education program in public schools is gearing up to continue to service our thousands of students in remote learning mode. As a practice, our teaching artists provide our students with a safe space to create art and we are committed to continuing this practice online.



These are challenging times for all. Our many talented artists and their families really struggle when concert venues and schools are closed. Please think of them and consider donating what you can to Bronx Arts Ensemble so we can continue to find new ways to engage our artists with deserving audiences and students.





