Broadwaysted Toasts to MISS SAIGON's Other Woman, Katie Rose Clarke

This week we're thanking the "Sun and Moon" that we get to sit down and share some laughs with the incredible Katie Rose Clarke from the current Broadway revival of Miss Saigon!

While Kevin is off in Florida meeting his new nephew, #FriendoftheShow Aaron J Albano joins Bryan and Kimberly to pour out Rose with Katie Rose Clarke--with Aaron's trusty wine aerator of course! Katie spills about her impressive list of Elphabas, creating the song "Maybe" for this new revival of Miss Saigon, and her epic, early Act One entrance you might have missed!

Game Master Kimberly introduces a new game where everyone must replace a current "Eleven O'Clock Number" with a new song with an adverb title and then Katie and Aaron take turns playing "Heads Up" with brand new packs of Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Katie and Kimberly share some wild "Stage Door Stories," the group discusses the dangers of hype and overexposure to cast albums, and there's even a last minute game of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody."

All in all, this is a PHO-nomenal episode and we "Couldn't Be Happier" to have Katie Rose Clarke as a #FriendoftheShow, so join in the hilarity (and SO MUCH ROSE) and listen in! You want an epic theatre Happy Hour? Well "This is the Hour"...PHO sure!

About Katie : Katie Rose Clarke made her Broadway debut at the age of 21 when she replaced Kelli O'Hara as Clara in The Light in the Piazza. She also appeared in the Live PBS Broadcast and the national tour. Ms. Clarke has also played Glinda in the smash-hit musical Wicked, both on Broadway and in the national tour. Other Broadway credits include originating the role of Hannah Campbell in Allegiance and her current role of Ellen in the celebrated revival of Miss Saigon. Regionally, Katie won the prestigious Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actress when she performed as Cathy Hiatt in the Long Wharf Theatre's production of The Last Five Years. Follow Katie @katieroseclarke

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

