Broadway's Robi Hager Announces BASIC WITCHES Musical Online Artist Fundraiser

Broadway's Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, How to Succeed..., Dr. Zhiago) is bringing his musical BASIC WITCHES to the digital screen for one night only for a worthwhile cause.

The campy drag-filled extravaganza, co-written by Hager and lyricist John Egan, will be streamed via Facebook Live starting at 8PM EST on Saturday, April 11. Proceeds will benefit performers currently out of work due to the virus crisis, which has closed many theatres and other performance venues.

"I am excited to be streaming our 2018 production of BASIC WITCHES," said Hager. "We are doing this not only to bring back a show that Philly audiences enjoyed, but also to assist in financially supporting the incredible artists involved who are currently without work. My hope is that this show reaches a wider audience with the possibility of it getting produced again on a live stage."

The musical, which had its world premiere in Philadelphia in 2018, tells the spooky tale of four famous witches who compete to be crowned Supreme Witch of Halloween Hills. However, a new form of witch threatens and jeopardizes the competition. Performed by drag queens and queer artists, BASIC WITCHES explores what it means to find your own identity in a world where rules aren't meant to be broken. The performance features Bobby Goodrich (also known by his drag persona, Cleo Phatra), Miss Elaine, Vincent Celeiro, AJ Jackson, Eric Jaffe, Sav Souza, Brennen Malone, and Lorenzo Ballesteros.

Hager has appeared on Broadway in the 2006 Tony Award winning musical Spring Awakening, How To Succeed in Business..., Bye Bye Birdie and Doctor Zhivago. He appeared in the first National Tours of Spring Awakening and the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Robi co-wrote songs with friend Alex McCabe, "Quiero Soñar" featured in the film Top Five starring Chris Rock and "Maduros" featured in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me starring Melissa McCarthy. In Philadelphia, he has been seen at the Arden Theatre in Ragtime, Next To Normal, Parade and Fun Home; 11th Hour Theatre Company in Altar Boyz, Children of Eden and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The stream of BASIC WITCHES will be presented on Saturday, April 11 starting at 8PM EST on the show's Facebook page (facebook.com/basicwitchesmusical).





