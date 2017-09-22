Broadway's Chester Gregory Joins the Cast of Kansas City Repertory's FENCES

Fresh off an 8-month run starring as Berry Gordy in Motown: The Musical, Gary, Indiana native Chester Gregory has been added to the cast of the Kansas City Repertory production of August Wilson's FENCES.

FENCES, perhaps the most highly-regarded and well-known of August Wilson's soaring ten-play 'Pittsburgh Cycle,' tells the gripping story of an African-American father and son

and the hopes and dreams to which they desperately cling. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh

against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America, FENCES is as powerful, timely and poetic a story today as it was when it was written in 1985.

In FENCES, Gregory will take on the role of Lyons, the ambitious and talented son of Troy Maxson, being played by AC Smith. Under the direction of Ron OJ Parson, other cast members in this production include Greta Oglesby as Rose Maxson, Rufus Burns as Cory Maxson, Walter Coppage as Gabriel Maxson and AlFrEd Wilson as Jim Bono.

FENCES will run from October 13 - November 5 at the Copaken Stage in Kansas City, MO. Tickets for FENCES may be purchased by visiting http://kcrep.org/show/fences or by calling the KCRep box office at 816-235-2700.

About Chester Gregory

Chester Gregory is honored to give voice to the work of August Wilson for a second time. In 2015, Gregory was cast in the Goodman Theatre's revival of August Wilson's Two Trains Running prior to joining the National tour and Broadway cast of Motown The Musical.

Gregory made his Broadway debut as Seaweed in the Tony Award Winning Musical "Hairspray" and went on to star in the original Broadway casts of Tarzan (Terk) and Cry-Baby (Dupree). Gregory also originated the role of Officer Eddie Souther in Sister Act on Broadway , followed by the national tour in 2013-2014. He also toured the world with the revival of Dreamgirls, The Jackie Wilson Story and his one man show titled The Eve of Jackie Wilson.

Chester received major acclaim and won several awards, including The Jeff Award, NAACP Theatre Award, AUDELCO, BTAA and Black Excellence. He received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Columbia College Chicago. Gregory is currently involved in several projects including his new album soon to be released.

Connect with Chester Gregory on social media @ChesterGregory and on his website www.chestergregory.com

