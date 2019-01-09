BroadwayWorld UK's 100 People To Follow On Twitter In 2019

Team BWW have compiled the following list of Twitter users in the UK who post about theatre and the arts. Our list is by no means exhaustive but features our favourite tweeters - which includes bloggers, playwrights, directors, journalists and performers who are particularly engaging with their social media.

Abi Zakarian @Abi_Zakarian

Fringe First-winning playwright for Fabric, Abi is one of the recipients of this years MGC Futures Bursary.

Aleks Sierz @AleksSierz

London-based theatre critic with a focus on new writing. Aleks posts regular reviews and opinion pieces.

Alice Saville @RaddingtonB

Alice is the editor of Exeunt, a publication which makes experimental, fierce and long-form writing about theatre available for free.

Always Time For Theatre @AlwaysTFTheatre

Based in the Midlands, this account posts excellent articles, interviews and reviews of regional theatre alongside occasional London coverage.

Alun Saunders @alunsaunders

Alun is a writer and actor who champions bilingual theatre.

Amy Stutz @AmyStutz

Amy provides high-quality theatre criticism with great enthusiasm. Her blog Sincerely Amy covers theatre in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Amy Taylor @TrashTaylor

Amy is the theatre editor of The Skinny and an excellent no-nonsense tweeter. Just don't pitch to her on Twitter. Ever.

Andrew Tomlins @Andrew_Tomlins

Andrew ran the since retired West End Frame website. He now sees shows for fun and tweets about them enthusiastically - and also has a new project on the horizon...

Arts Emergency @artsemergency

A charity which helps young people from low-income backgrounds gain experience in the arts industry.

Atticist @theAtticist

Making excellent work, sharing opportunities for artists and championing under represented groups.

Ava Wong Davies @avawongdavies

Ava is a writer, reviewer and theatre-maker who is bringing her latest work to VAULT Festival in February.

Baz Bamigboye @BazBam

Baz is an entertainment columnist who tweets exclusive theatre news from his account on Thursday nights.

Bechdel Theatre @BechdelTheatre

The requirements to pass the Bechdel Test is that a play has two women in it, that they talk to each other, and that they talk to each other about something other than men.

Ben Hewis @benhewis

Previously working at Whatsonstage, Ben went freelance last year as a videographer and has been producing really exciting work with his many new projects. His Twitter account features relentless theatre enthusiasm and sneak peeks at what he's working on.

Birds of Paradise Theatre Company @BOPTheatre

Scotland's inclusive touring theatre company, working with disabled and non-disabled artists. Their 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe production My Left/Right Foot was the perfect example of radical work with integrated accessibility.

BroadwayWorld Scotland @BWWScotland

OK, so maybe we're biased... While our UK account is the main source for all our UK coverage, our Scottish counterpart puts out all of our Edinburgh Festival Fringe content and has features, interviews and reviews from the Festival from June to August - plus regional coverage all year round.

Bryony Kimmings @BryonyKimmings

Writer and performance artist, Bryony Kimmings creates mind-blowing, multi-platform art to provoke change.

Carl Woodward @MrCarlWoodward

Irreverent, knowledgeable and deliciously gossipy, London-based Carl is never short of an opinion - particularly when it comes to musical The Band...

Carrie Hope Fletcher @CarrieHFletcher

Musical theatre's social media queen always keeps fans updated on her projects - including pictures and videos of current and upcoming shows, albums and more.

Charlotte Ann @TheatressBlogs

Arts, travel and culture writer who blogs about theatre in London and the Midlands.

Charlotte O'G @TalkStageyToMe

Charlotte is a London-based blogger who posts regular theatre reviews and interviews.

Chris Bush @ChrisBushWrites

The prolific Chris is an award-winning playwright, lyricist and theatre-maker.

Chris Omaweng @comaweng

Chris is a reviewer for LondonTheatre1 and posts opinion pieces on his own blog.

Critics Of Colour @CriticsOfColour

A collective for UK-based people of colour which aims to make writing about theatre, dance and/or opera more accessible.

Dan Rebellato @DanRebellato

Dan is a playwright, teacher and academic who tweets about current affairs and theatre.

Darren Bell @darren_bell

Darren is a photographer who specialises in theatre and the arts, and also produces theatre concerts in the West End at Club 11 Ldn.

David Hunter @thedavidhunter

Musical theatre performer and musician. David is starring in the West End production of Waitress and has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from rehearsals.

David Jays @mrdavidjays

The Sunday Times and Dance Gazette critic also writes a wonderfully insightful blog focussing on theatrical props.

Disability Arts Online @disabilityarts

Posting the latest news, views, jobs and events from the world of disability arts and culture.

Don't Speak Podcast @dontspeakpod

A new female-led podcast championing women in the arts.

Emily Garside @EmiGarside

Writer, dramaturg and academic who offers smart commentary with a progressive lens.

Frank Peschier @FrankPeschier

Liverpool-based theatre lecturer and reviewer.

Hannah Greenstreet @hgreenstreet1

Playwright and theatre reviewer. Hannah is a PHD at Oxford University and her thesis is titled 'Realism and feminism in contemporary women's theatre in Britain'.

Humans Of Theatre @HumansOfTheatre

Inspired by Humans Of New York, this brand-new Twitter account promises to give insights into people working in the industry.

Ian Foster @OughtToBeClowns

Provides excellent theatre criticism in London and elsewhere in the UK, alongside opinion pieces and reviews of television and film.

Jack Thorne @jackthorne

Tireless playwright and screenwriter, whose work includes Harry Potter and Cursed Child and the upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation.

James Graham @mrJamesGraham

British playwright and screenwriter. James wrote the book for Broadway's Finding Neverland and has had numerous plays staged in the West End.

James Quaife @JamesQuaife

Producer of West End and fringe shows, with an emphasis on new plays and musicals.

Jamie Body @bodyjamie

Videographer and presenter, whose fantastic work is often to be seen here on BroadwayWorld.

Joanna Trainer @mintpixeljo

Joanna is a theatre reviewer who covers mostly London shows, but has been known to make an annual pilgrimage to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

John Donnelly @propershameful

Witty and candid playwright, whose work ranges from searing contemporary drama The Pass to a Moliere adaptation for the National.

Josie Rourke @josierourke

British theatre and film director. Josie has been the artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse since 2012 and directed 2019 feature film Mary Queen of Scots.

Joyce McMillan @joycemcm

Columnist, critic and authority on Scottish theatre, writing mainly for The Scotsman.

Kerry Ellis @kerryjaneellis1

This West End leading lady is very active on her social media and uses her account to interact with fans, share family photos and give us backstage sneak peeks into shows that she's working on.

Karen Koren @KarenKoren

Founder of The Gilded Balloon in Edinburgh. Karen and her daughter Katie Koren produce Boss Wummin' - a podcast where Karen prepares Katie to take over the running of the venue with comedy guest stars, inspiring female leaders and a whole host of great stories.

Kirsty Sedgman @KirstySedgman

Kirsty is a theatre lecturer at Bristol University with a PhD in audience engagement.

Laura Kressly @shakespeareanLK

Theatre blogger, dramaturg and founder of the Network of Independent Critics, covering fringe theatre in London.

Lyn Gardner @lyngardner

Formerly of the Guardian, now The Stage and new venture Stagedoor, Lyn is the unrivalled champion of emerging voices and a leading commentator on industry issues.

Lynette Linton @LynetteLinton

Lynette is a writer and theatre director, and the incoming artistic director of the Bush Theatre in London.

Marianka Swain @mkmswain

BroadwayWorld's UK Editor, who also writes about other art forms for magazines Dancing Times and MoveTo Town & Country, among others.

Mark Fisher @MarkFFisher

Scottish theatre critic, editor and freelance journalist who tweets reviews and interviews.

Mary Grace Nguyen @MaryGNguyen

London theatre blogger specialising in opera.

Matt Hemley @MattHemley

Theatre journalist for The Stage who tweets enthusiastically about the arts (particularly Gloria Estefan).

Megan Vaughan @churlishmeg

Writer, research and zine-maker Megan is a hugely respected theatre blogger and strong voice for alternative criticism.

Milly Thomas @missmillythomas

Actor and writer who is open and honest about mental health - especially in a theatre environment.

Mind The Blog @Mind_The_Blog

London-based theatre blogger and critic Debbie Gilpin writes frequently for BroadwayWorld, and also has her own excellent site.

Miriam Attwood @miriamattwood

Fringe guru Miriam runs Storytelling PR and is the co-host of Don't Speak podcast.

Missmanaged Theatre @MissmanagedTC

A theatre company with bold new writing that champions female creatives. For their production of Rattled, they are offering two hours of free childcare in the venue to make theatre more accessible to parents.

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm @mogster

Playwright whose work includes Belongings, The Wasp and Emilia. Morgan is a huge supporter of women in the arts and uses her platform to champion other artists.

Musical Theatre Musings @sarah_mcpartlan

London-based theatre reviewer with a fondness for musicals. Sarah tweets reviews, opinion pieces and news from UK theatre.

Musical Theatre News @TheatreSpy

Does what it says in the name! This account provides musical theatre news, tour dates and castings nationwide.

My Theatre Mates @MyTheatreMates

A Twitter platform for theatre bloggers around the UK that reposts theatre news and reviews.

Nadia Latif @HerrDirector

Nadia is a theatre-maker, film director, and Genesis Fellow of the Young Vic.

Nastazja Somers @NastazjaSomers

London-based European theatre-maker Nastazja founded HerStory Theatre Festival, which aims to challenge the misrepresentation of women in theatre.

Natalie McQueen @nataliemcqueen

Just finishing up in Kinky Boots as Lauren and about to star as Doralee in 9-5, Natalie's Twitter feed gives a good insight into performing in the West End.

Natalie O'Donoghue @nataliealana87

Natalie heads up the Scotland and Edinburgh Fringe coverage for BroadwayWorld. Also tweets a lot of photos of her cat.

Nicky Sweetland @NickySweetland

Nicky provides content and social media output as well as theatre journalism. Nicky's interviews with performers are a joy to watch because of her obvious love and enthusiasm for theatre.

Not Exactly Billington @NoBillington

Independent theatre blog reviewing London and regional theatre.

Open Theatre Company @Open_Theatre_Co

Open Theatre Company use non-verbal physical theatre to creative quality art with Young People with Learning Disabilities to reflect and celebrate their unique creativity.

Paul Taylor-Mills @PaulTaylorMills

Musical theatre producer behind such shows as the West End production of Heathers and In The Heights at the Southwark Playhouse.

Polly Bennett @po_b

Movement coach who works in film and theatre. Polly recently coached Rami Malek's movement for his Golden Globe-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody after studying Freddie's movement for a year.

Punchdrunk UK @PunchdrunkUK

Innovative theatre-makers who go the extra mile to bring theatre to primary school children.

Rachel Parris @rachelparris

Sharp-witted comedian and performer whose spot-on Mash Report segments have become legendary.

Rebecca Frecknall @Frecknall

Associate director of the Almeida Theatre, whose luminous Summer and Smoke was one of the highlights of 2018.

Rebecca Gould @beccaleigh99

Head of Arts British Council Wales, Associate Practitioner at the RSC and Chair of Theatr Iolo.

Reviewsandtings @Reviewsandtings

Writes about theatre, and more, from the perspective of a woman of colour. Shares recommendations and reviews via both Twitter and tumblr.

The Reviews Hub @TheReviewsHub

UK-wide theatre reviews, features and interviews.

Robert Softley Gale @robertsoftley

Robert is an actor, writer and artistic director of Birds of Paradise Theatre Company. He's an advocate for equality of access to the arts for disabled people, whether artists or audiences.

Rukaya Cesar @RukayaC_

London-based (but also covers regional) theatre vlogger, and huge champion of new musicals.

Samuel West @exitthelemming

Actor, director and all-round delightful human being, West's social media is a great mix of candid personal and professional insights.

Sarah Scott @noseforthenews6

Belfast journalist who covers entertainment and theatre news.

Scatter of Opinion @ScatterOpinion

Theatre news, reviews and interviews - mostly London based.

Shona Louise @shonalouiseblog

Shona is a disability, lifestyle and theatre blogger based in Hertfordshire. Her reviews include a focus on access, comparing how the information given on a theatre's website measures up in real life.

Simon-Anthony Rhoden @SimonAnthonyR

A talented performer and significant role model, Simon-Anthony Rhoden recently played Lola in Kinky Boots in the West End.

Spy In The Stalls @spyinthestalls

Independent site offering reviews of a wide variety of theatre, from pop-up to West End - mainly London.

Stiles and Drewe @StilesandDrewe

Multi-award-winning musical theatre writers whose work includes the Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins.

Tamara Harvey @tamaracharvey

Tamara is the artistic director of Theatr Clwyd - and occasional panto star...

The Theatre Cafe @thetheatrecafe

Not just for people in the vicinity of the physical cafe, this Twitter account offers live streams of in-store events, the ability to participate in Q&As and weekly competitions.

Thomas Morris @tommozzer

Thomas is the artistic director of Bristol's Old Vic theatre.

Tobi Kyeremateng @bobimono

Tobi is a London-based theatre, poetry and festival producer, creating provocative live performance - and her Twitter is equally thought-provoking.

Tonic Theatre @Tonic Theatre

Tonic Theatre support the UK theatre industry to achieve greater gender equality in its workforces and repertoires.

Tracey Sinclair @Thriftygal

Newcastle-based editor, writer and theatre reviewer.

Victoria Sadler @VictoriaJSadler

Sage arts blogger, drawing attention to hidden gems alongside mainstream work, and the founder of female creative-supporting Project Ovation.

Vic Featherstone @vicfeatherstone

Artistic director of London's Royal Court, who has displayed a passion for new writing throughout her career.

Vicky Graham @graham_vicky

Producer of plays and new musicals, including the critically acclaimed Thor and Loki musical which ran at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Vikki Stone @VikkiStone

A comedian, composer and performer, Vikki's social media reflects the irreverent wit and skill of her material.

Vinay Patel @VinayPatel

Scriptwriter and playwright, whose busy 2018 included epic An Adventure at the Bush and acclaimed Doctor Who episode Demons of the Punjab.

The Wee Review @theweereview

Reviews of Scottish theatre, books, tv, film and music.

West End Understudies @WestEndCovers

Supporting and celebrating understudies and swings in theatre shows in the West End and around the UK. An invaluable resource, since so many venues fail to inform audiences about understudies!

Wheelie Stagey @wheeliestagey

A theatre blog by Kerrie Nicholson with a focus on accessibility. Bristol-based but also covers shows in London, Kerrie provides thorough theatre criticism (including on BroadwayWorld) with additional information on her experiences in venues as a wheelchair user.

Who are your favourite UK theatre tweeters? Let us know @BroadwayWorldUK

