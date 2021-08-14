BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Entertainment Editor

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- an editor of our Movies/TV and Music sites.

Applicants should be pop-culture junkies with some theatre knowledge, excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely. Living in (or in the vicinity of) New York City is a plus, though not required. The position offers full-time hours, 9-5pm ET, Monday through Friday. Salary stars at $35k/year, plus benefits.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to TV, movies and music.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, covering industry events, and composing feature stories.

To apply, please send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Entertainment Editor Applicant'.