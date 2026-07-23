BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/23/2026; Jobs In Finance, Development, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Food and Beverage Director

Food and Beverage Director Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Food and Beverage Director. The Food and Beverage Director is a key team player within Steppenwolf’s Operations team. This full-time position, reporting directly to the Director of Business Operations & Strategic Growth, manages and leads Steppenwolf’s food and beverage operations across the institution. Food and Beverage (F&B) Program Currently, our F&B program consists of thre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: A Place to Call Home: An IRAP Benefit Cabaret

A Place to Call Home: an IRAP Benefit Concert is a cabaret benefitting the Immigration Refugee Assistance Project, a non-profit helping refugees and immigrants find a way to the United States. The cast of this project is meant to be multi-national immigrants and first-generation americans who will be performing songs by immigrant/first gen artists or from shows celebrating immigrants or first generation Americans. The cabaret is scheduled to take place September 28th at 7pm at Green Room 42. Eve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production and Presentation

Organization The Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts (PRAx) is located on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. Built in 2024, this ultra-modern, 49,900-square-foot facility includes six venues, three of which are dedicated performing arts spaces: the Concert Hall, the largest venue with a capacity of 490 and acoustically engineered as a premier listening environment by Jaffe Holden; the Edward J. Ray Theater, a flexible black box space used for theater, imm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Director

Position: Finance Director Department: Business Office Reports To: Managing Director Classification: Exempt Full Time Annual Date Prepared: July 2026 Salary: $100,000 - $110,000 General Summary: Senior leadership position providing strategic financial leadership and direct management of the organization’s finance and accounting. Please apply with resume, cover letter to asolo_human_resources@asolo.org. The Opportunity: The Finance Director is a senior mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Programs Manager

JOB TITLE: Community Programs Manager REPORTS TO: Associate Director of Engagement FLSA STATUS: Full-Time. Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $48,000 – 50,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Community Programs Manager leads the implementation, development and strategic growth of key community learning programs within Goodman Theatre’s Education and Engagement department. They oversee program planning an... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Secret Theatre Triple Threat Trial Day

Triple Threat Trial Day Saturday, August 22 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Ages 12–17 Ready to take your training to the next level? Join us for Triple Threat Trial Day, an immersive day of professional musical theatre training designed for aspiring performers who want to strengthen their skills in acting, singing, and dance. Students will experience three dynamic classes led by industry professionals: Jazz Dance Intensive Group Vocal Technique Acting: Connecting to the Scene Whether y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director-Studio Theatre working with Management Consultants for the Arts

Studio Theatre is seeking its next Artistic Director, someone to cultivate and champion the artistic vision of Studio, planning seasons of stellar, thought-provoking contemporary theater written by significant playwrights and presented by a mix of local, national, and International Artists. Studio Theatre has engaged Management Consultants for the Arts to lead the search, and interested candidates may apply for this position by visiting this link: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-dire... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Barista and Food Handler

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the part-time position of Barista and Food Handler at Front Bar, Steppenwolf’s café and bar connected to the main theater at 1700 N Halsted. Open throughout the day for use by the general community, Front Bar is a warm neighborhood hub serving coffee and espresso by Dark Matter, pastries provided by West Town Bakery and food made in-house. The menu features fresh, accessible fare, with breakfast pastries, sal... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Bartender

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the part time position of Bartender at Front Bar, Steppenwolf's café and bar connected to the main theater at 1700 N Halsted. Open to the general public and theater goers alike, Front Bar features a full bar program highlighted by craft and local products, and a comfortable, modern-rustic atmosphere. Through a relaxed, attentive, and sincere level of customer service, members of the Front Bar team are committ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights. We carry out this mission through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Production Manager

Organizational Summary Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice of the playwright. It’s a mission that... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Theater Management Intern

PRODUCTION COMPANY SEEKING PAID THEATER MANAGEMENT INTERN DURING THE 2026-2027 SEASON Waterwell is seeking a Paid Intern for the 2026-27 season. Waterwell is committed to making sure that every intern has a rich and valuable professional development experience. The intern will work closely with Managing Director, Sarah Scafidi, Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, and Communications Associate, Anna Item. Our goal is for interns to gain invaluable hands-on experien... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seeking an Artistic Team for Winter Play "To Kill A Mocking Bird" and Spring Musical "Big Fish"

Seeking artistic team applications for our Winter Play “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Spring Musical “Big Fish”: Director, Choreographer, and Music Director. PLACE: 2153 W 111th St. TKAMB SHOW DATES: FEB 19, 20, & 21. Big Fish SHOW DATES: APR 23, 24, & 25. INTERVIEWS: IN AUGUST TBA. Applications due August 1st. Please submit here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxJ9CYFxbDu9Zc0QTdnF8u45NnpsGqXjWlyc7vPe9fVlRZnw/viewform?usp=send_form... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Manager

TITLE: Assistant Ticket Services Manager IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Ticket Services Manager CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Non Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: The Assistant Ticket Services Manager works as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford’s Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all audiences and staff related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Assistant Ticket Services Manager works directly with the public, patrons, and ticket services associates, particula... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity The Cape Playhouse has a special place in American theatre history as the longest-running professional summer theatre in the country. Referred to as the “Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer” by The New York Times, The Cape Playhouse was founded in 1927 and is now deep in preparation for an historic, landmark 100th anniversary celebration throughout 2027. Artistic Director Eric Rosen joined the company in 2023, and in ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Full-Time Master Carpenter

Full-Time Master Carpenter Company: Tom Carroll Scenery Location: Jersey City, NJ Start Date: September 1, 2026 Employment Type: Full-Time Pay: $30–$38 per hour, based on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays across a wide range of materials and specifications. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple projects mo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian (Part-Time)

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Custodian is responsible for all daily cleaning of The Goodman Theatre as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support the Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a we... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Designer

# Full-Time Technical Designer **Location:** Jersey City, NJ **Employment Type:** Full-Time **Salary:** $50,000–$65,000 annually, based on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays for Broadway, theater, museums, retail installations, trade shows, television, and live events. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple pr... (more)

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