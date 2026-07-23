Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Star Shoshana Bean Talks Tony Win and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Start your day with the best stories from yesterday. Shoshana Bean reflects on her Tony Award win and shares how The Lost Boys has been a healing experience. Plus, watch the exclusive trailer for Beetlejuice the Musical now playing in London's West End. Derek Hough celebrates Mark Ballas's return to Chicago with a special appearance. From exciting casting announcements to industry updates, we've got all the Broadway buzz you need!
But first...
|Coming Up
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1
Sunday, July 26
Joe Turner's Come and Gone closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Looks Back on ‘Whirlwind’ Tony Win, Says THE LOST BOYS Has Been ‘Healing’
Six weeks after Shoshana Bean's first Tony Award win, the actress exclusively tells BroadwayWorld it was ‘one of the best nights’ of her life, adding that the win has 'changed everything and nothing all at the same time.'
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Exclusive: Watch the BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL West End Trailer
The ghost with the most has officially taken over the West End! Watch the exclusive video of the official trailer for Beetlejuice the Musical, now playing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.
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Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway
Mark Ballas has officially made his return to CHICAGO in the role of 'Billy Flynn', To celebrate his friend Ballas' return to the show, Derek Hough delivered the opening monologue and joined Ballas for a post-show talkback. Check out photos here.
|Must Watch
|Video: Jonathan Bailey and More Star in New DRACULA Audio Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
Audible will release a new adaptation of Dracula, that reimagines Bram Stoker's psychological thriller as an immersive, full-cast audio experience, starring Jonathan Bailey. Watch a trailer in the video here!. (more...)
|Video: LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Cast Performs 'One Day More' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of their run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the cast of Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular headed to late-night television for a special performance of 'One Day More' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Watch Ali Louis Bourzgui Sing from THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN & More at Broadway at the Boardwalk
Video: See Martin Short, Eugene Levy and More in the Trailer for YOU HAD TO BE THERE Documentary
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the trailer for the story behind Toronto's 'Godspell' in the documentary, YOU HAD TO BE THERE, directed by Nick Davis, and starring Martin Short, Eugene Levy, and more.. (more...)
Video: Scott and Mark Hoying Make Cameo in TITANIQUE on Broadway
|Hot Photos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show celebrated its 100th performance at Studio 54 on Broadway. See photos of the cast and crew celebrating on stage here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Cat Cohen in BROAD STROKES
by Nicole Rosky
The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen, has officially begun! Broad Strokes premieres in New York City this summer following a sold out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.Check out first photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After 23 years as Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis will step down when his current contract concludes in 2028, at the end of The Public Theater's 60th anniversary season.. (more...)
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Writers' New Musical, MONA LOSER, Finds Cast for Southwark Playhouse Workshop
by A.A. Cristi
The cast has been announced for the latest workshop performances of Mona Loser, a new musical by Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, running at Southwark Playhouse from September 2–5.. (more...)
Associate Musicians Reach Tentative Agreement With Met Opera
by Joshua Wright
The Associate Musicians of the Metropolitan Opera have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a one-year contract, the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM announced. The deal was struck on Tuesday, July 13, following the final negotiating session between the union and Met management.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on the Role of the Creative Producer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will hold a Zoom community gathering examining whether producers can truly be considered creative collaborators, open to theater professionals and enthusiasts.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Starring Kenneth Branagh, Royal Shakespeare Theatre
by Cheryl Markosky
Kenneth Branagh triumphs as rags to riches Lopakhin in Laura Wade's fresh rendering of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. Part of a star-studded Royal Shakespeare Company cast, including Helen Hunt and Bill Pullman, he gives a multifaceted portrait of a serf's son who ultimately wins what he wants – but at great cost.. (more...)
Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, and More Will Lead BEGIN AGAIN Pre-Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
The full cast and creative team has been set for the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Learn more here.. (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: LATE NIGHT BAROQUE, Royal Albert Hall
by Debbie Gilpin
With artificial intelligence doing its best to inveigle its way into the arts, there’s no better antidote than a late night Prom showcasing some of the best loved songs from the late Renaissance and Baroque eras. Thomas Dunford’s Jupiter Ensemble was formed in 2018, and could not be more well placed to bring these compositions to life, as they are committed to performing both rarities and well-known numbers from across the breadth of history. Full of enthusiasm and with lute in hand, Dunford quickly established himself as our musical guide for the evening.. (more...)
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why It Was Her Idea to Do SEUSSICAL on Broadway
by Michael Major
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about why it was her idea to take on the role of the 'Cat in the Hat' in Seussical on Broadway. She also reveals she turned down playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda and starring in Hocus Pocus.. (more...)
Adam Lambert Hopes to Return to the Theatre and is Writing a Musical
by Stephi Wild
Adam Lambert recently returned to his theatre roots, making his Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in 2024. In a recent interview, he reflected on his time on Broadway and shared his hopes for his future in the theatre space.. (more...)
STILL WATER OLDIES to Bring Summer Soul to East Los Angeles Park
by Stephi Wild
Sounds of Los Angeles County will present Still Water Oldies (Summer Soul) at Saybrook Park in East Los Angeles, featuring Tony Greene, C. Towner, and Tabu Band as part of a free outdoor concert series.. (more...)
CUMBIA DRAGONS: Festival Cumbi Nova to Take the Stage at Rimgrove Park
by Stephi Wild
Sounds of Los Angeles County will present CUMBIA DRAGONS: Festival Cumbi Nova at Rimgrove Park in La Puente, featuring DJ Jimmy Rumba, Los Cumbia Dragons, and Gabrielito y La Verdad in a free outdoor concert.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Krysta Rodriguez
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Don't dream it, be it!"
- The Rocky Horror Show