Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 23, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Star Shoshana Bean Talks Tony Win and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

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Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Looks Back on ‘Whirlwind’ Tony Win, Says THE LOST BOYS Has Been ‘Healing’ Six weeks after Shoshana Bean's first Tony Award win, the actress exclusively tells BroadwayWorld it was ‘one of the best nights’ of her life, adding that the win has 'changed everything and nothing all at the same time.'



Exclusive: Watch the BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL West End Trailer The ghost with the most has officially taken over the West End! Watch the exclusive video of the official trailer for Beetlejuice the Musical, now playing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.



Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Mark Ballas has officially made his return to CHICAGO in the role of 'Billy Flynn', To celebrate his friend Ballas' return to the show, Derek Hough delivered the opening monologue and joined Ballas for a post-show talkback. Check out photos here.

Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 1Joe Turner's Come and Gone closes on Broadway

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Around the Broadway World

by Cheryl Markosky

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show celebrated its 100th performance at Studio 54 on Broadway. See photos of the cast and crew celebrating on stage here!. ( more... The limited Off-Broadway engagement of Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen, has officially begun! Broad Strokes premieres in New York City this summer following a sold out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.Check out first photos here!. ( more... After 23 years as Artistic Director of The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis will step down when his current contract concludes in 2028, at the end of The Public Theater's 60th anniversary season.. ( more... The cast has been announced for the latest workshop performances of Mona Loser, a new musical by Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, running at Southwark Playhouse from September 2–5.. ( more... The Associate Musicians of the Metropolitan Opera have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a one-year contract, the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM announced. The deal was struck on Tuesday, July 13, following the final negotiating session between the union and Met management.. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will hold a Zoom community gathering examining whether producers can truly be considered creative collaborators, open to theater professionals and enthusiasts.. ( more... Kenneth Branagh triumphs as rags to riches Lopakhin in Laura Wade's fresh rendering of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. Part of a star-studded Royal Shakespeare Company cast, including Helen Hunt and Bill Pullman, he gives a multifaceted portrait of a serf's son who ultimately wins what he wants – but at great cost.. ( more...

Emma Busse, Patrick Heusinger, Charlotte MacLeod, and More Will Lead BEGIN AGAIN Pre-Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

The full cast and creative team has been set for the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Learn more here.. (more...)

Review: BBC PROMS: LATE NIGHT BAROQUE, Royal Albert Hall

by Debbie Gilpin

With artificial intelligence doing its best to inveigle its way into the arts, there’s no better antidote than a late night Prom showcasing some of the best loved songs from the late Renaissance and Baroque eras. Thomas Dunford’s Jupiter Ensemble was formed in 2018, and could not be more well placed to bring these compositions to life, as they are committed to performing both rarities and well-known numbers from across the breadth of history. Full of enthusiasm and with lute in hand, Dunford quickly established himself as our musical guide for the evening.. (more...)

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Happy Birthday To...

Krysta Rodriguez

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"Don't dream it, be it!" - The Rocky Horror Show