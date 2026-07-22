Anne Russell, Actress Who Played Both Dolly and Mame, Dies at 103

Anne Russell, a Broadway performer and musical theater veteran who earned the rare distinction of portraying both Jerry Herman heroines Dolly Levi and Mame Dennis during her career, died peacefully on Tuesday evening at The Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey. She was 103.

Her death was announced by her longtime friend Ted Seifman.

Born on March 22, 1923, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Russell began her career singing with local bands before moving to New York, where she became a featured vocalist with the orchestras of Les Brown and Jerry Wald.

One of her earliest career breaks came when composer Peter Howard recommended her to producer David Merrick for the role of Electra in the national tour of Gypsy. The production introduced Russell to a young Bernadette Peters and her sister Donna, and she later returned to the musical in the role of Tessie Tura.

Russell made her Broadway debut in 1965 in Flora, the Red Menace, starring Liza Minnelli, after appearing in the New York City Center revival of Pal Joey.

That same year she began what would become one of the defining chapters of her career when she joined the national tour of Hello, Dolly! as standby for Mary Martin. She later also covered Betty Grable and Ginger Rogers, performing the title role numerous times during a worldwide tour that included Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and other international stops.

While touring in Asia, Russell organized an entertainment troupe called The Rice Paddy Seven, which performed for service members at military bases and hospitals. During the production's Las Vegas engagement at the Riviera Hotel, she also coached Dorothy Lamour and Martha Raye in their portrayals of Dolly Levi. Over the course of her career, Russell appeared in 10 different productions of Hello, Dolly!.

Her association with Jerry Herman's work also included many years performing in Mame. Beginning with a national tour in 1965, Russell continued to appear in the musical in touring productions, music fairs, regional theaters, casinos, and summer stock throughout her career.

In 1989, she toured with Debbie Reynolds in The Unsinkable Molly Brown and later reunited with Reynolds in the television film These Old Broads, written by Carrie Fisher and also starring Shirley MacLaine, Joan Collins, and Elizabeth Taylor.

Her additional stage credits included The Boy Friend, Forty Carats, Never Too Late, Carnival, Shine, Oklahoma!, A Very Warm May, and Anything Goes.

Beyond the stage, Russell built a successful nightclub career as a singer and satirical impressionist. Her performances earned praise from Ed Sullivan, who later invited her to appear twice on The Ed Sullivan Show. She also became a familiar voice in radio and television commercials.

A resident of Manhattan's Upper West Side for 74 years, Russell remained adventurous throughout her life. An avid traveler, she completed 16 world cruises, walked the Great Wall of China, went skydiving for the first time at age 88, and zip-lined at age 90.

Russell was a longtime supporter of The Actors Fund, now known as The Entertainment Community Fund, and was a member of The Edwin Forest Society.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming