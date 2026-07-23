MLB Player and Latin Popstar José 'Candelita' Iglesias Will Join the Cast of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, will make history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway, beginning Thursday, August 27, 2026. Iglesias will join the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club to play the Narrator.

Born in Cuba, Iglesias continues the production's celebration of Cuban heritage, culture, and music, joining the Tony & Grammy Award-winning Afro-Cuban band on stage that electrifies audiences nightly at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on West 45th Street.

"It is an incredible privilege to be part of such a historic band. Anyone who truly knows Cuba understands the journey we have endured, so for me, this is a dream come true. To represent Buena Vista Social Club—and to do it on Broadway—is something deeply meaningful and truly special. This musical is unique, powerful, and unlike anything else,” says Iglesias. “On a personal level, it is a tremendous blessing to be part of this production. It is also overwhelming in the best possible way because I will be the first Latino MLB player ever to perform on Broadway. To make that debut in New York City, one of my favorite cities in the world, makes this opportunity even more extraordinary. I cannot wait to experience the energy of that theater and create unforgettable memories with the cast, the musicians, baseball fans and the theater audience. I feel incredibly grateful, honored, and excited for what is ahead. New York, here we come. Buena Vista Social Club, here we come."

"It's rare that someone conquers one of the world's biggest stages before ever stepping onto ours. From the pinnacle of Major League Baseball to the top of the Latin Billboard charts, José has filled stadiums and captivated audiences around the world. Now, we're thrilled to welcome him to Broadway and into the Buena Vista community," said Orin Wolf, producer ofBuena Vista Social Club. “One of the joys of creating theater is discovering talent in unexpected places. From the moment we met José Iglesias, it was clear that he brought a charisma that was unique and authentic, says Director Saheem Ali. “And he’s proving to us that extraordinary performers often come from the most surprising backgrounds. I look forward to audiences experiencing how deeply his personal affinity for Buena’s Vista’s Cuban heritage, and his love for the music, shines through. Welcome José!”

About José Iglesias

José Antonio Iglesias Alemán, affectionately known as Candelita, is not just your typical professional baseball player; he's a multi-talented individual who has successfully bridged the worlds of sports and music. His journey into the limelight began in 2011 when he made his debut in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the prestigious Boston Red Sox. Over the years, Candelita's baseball career has taken him on a remarkable journey, including stints with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres. In 2025, after a brief and impactful period with the Padres, he made the bold decision to explore the vast landscape of free agency.

However, Candelita's talents extend far beyond the baseball diamond. With music coursing through his veins, he has demonstrated an innate and extraordinary ability to connect with audiences through melodies and lyrics. From a very young age he demonstrated his talent by writing poetry and over the years taking singing lessons, knowing that one day this moment would come. In recent years, during his spare time, he has been preparing himself by composing with greats of Latin music, J Pro, Pipo, Antonio Barullo, EL Micha, Lenier y Guianko “Yanko” Gomez and working with music producers of the stature of Gatillo, Motiff, Pututi just to name of few.

The year 2023 marked a pivotal moment in his life when he ventured into the artistic realm. In August of that same year, he unveiled his highly anticipated debut single, "Tambor". This release was not just a song; it was a resounding announcement of his official transition from the world of Major League Baseball to the vibrant and ever-evolving world of music.

Candelita's presence is not confined to the world of baseball alone; he is a beloved figure whose charm, charisma, and undeniable talent have captured the hearts of fans far and wide. As he embarks on this new chapter in his life, there's no doubt that he will leave an indelible mark on the music industry, just as he did in the world of baseball. The music video for "Tambor" has already garnered immense attention, amassing more than two hundred thousand views on his official YouTube channel, a testament to his magnetic appeal and the resonance of his music with his growing fanbase. Candelita's journey is one of unwavering determination, versatility, and a relentless pursuit of his passions, making him a true inspiration both on and off the field.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Brian M. Love, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, Malcolm Miles Young and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), direction by Tony Nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

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