BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/20/2025; Jobs In Development, Ticketing and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/20/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: POW In The Park - The Sound of Music

Following the success of POW In The Park's "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum ", Plays Of Wilton is holding auditons for its 2nd Park Production "The Sound of Music" in conjunction with the movie's 60th Anniversary this year. Details at Backstage.com: https://www.backstage.com/casting/the-sound-of-music-2933290/... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Managers

Part-Timer Assistant House Manager Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking a Part Time Assistant House Manager to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This position will serve as a House Manager for all 5 of our theatre spaces. This is a fast-paced position. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgoing personality. Must be prompt, reliable, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Video

Situated along the banks of the San Antonio River in the heart of the city, The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts transformed arts in San Antonio. Its stunning architecture, creative interior design and lighting, exceptional acoustics, and blockbuster talent from around the world attracts widely diverse audiences from San Antonio and the region. The remarkable flexibility of the 1,750 seat H-E-B Performance Hall, with its distinctive “flat-floor” capability, opens the door for performances ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive & Office Assistant

POSITION AND RESPONSIBILITIES McCarter Theatre Center is seeking a detail-oriented and welcoming Executive & Office Assistant to provide essential support to our Executive Leadership and ensure the smooth daily operations of our administrative offices. As the first point of contact for guests—including artists, trustees, senior leadership guests, and business associates—this role is based at the front desk and plays a key part in creating a warm and professional environment. Responsibilities ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Barrington Stage Company is seeking a Development Associate to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Development Associate is a core member of our fundraising team, an early-career position that will grow with the selected candidate’s strengths and skills. BSC is a not-for-profit professional theatre company in the Berkshires with a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Choreographer Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Music Director Stipend: $1700 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and and is looking for a skilled, self-motivated Choreographer to join our team for the for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Potential Choreographer should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creative team ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator (Seeking Multiple TA’s) Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM Stipend: $1300/Per TA Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a for a skilled, self- motivated, lively, outgoing and great with kids (ages 7 – 13) Teaching Assistant/Youth Coordinator to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Stage Manager - Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Assistant Stage Manager Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM (Tech week will adjust) Stipend: $2300 Total ($287.50 per week) Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a skilled, self-motivated Assistant Stage Manager who is great with kids (ages 7 – 13) to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Assistant Stage Manager should... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporatin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager & Props Master - Raue Center School For The Arts OnStage Summer Camp

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts OnStage Summer Camp – Stage Manager Hours: Monday – Thursday from 8 AM – 2 :30 PM (Tech week will adjust) Stipend: $3550 Total ($350 per week + $400 for Props) Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to continue its summer education camp program and is looking for a skilled, self- motivated, lively, outgoing and great with kids (ages 7 – 13) Stage Manager & Props Master to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Po... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Concert Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Concert Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. Experience working in the performing arts or with performers, is a plus.The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Company Manager

Approximate Start Date: April 2025 Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. FST is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, be focused, achievement oriented, able to communicate clearly, detailed and organized. Must possess excellent written ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Electrician / Board op

Syracuse Stage is seeking a full-time Electrician/Board Op to join its Lighting & Projections Department, with a targeted start date of September 1, 2025. A full job description and application instructions can be found on the Syracuse Stage website: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Please visit: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities or email HR@syracusestage.org for more information. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office/Ticketing Manager

Job Title: Box Office/Ticket Manager Location: 57th and Broadway Department: Box Office Position Type: Full-time Target Start Date: Beginning part-time March, 2025; moving to full-time in May/June, 2025 Salary: $70-80k/year Position Summary: The Box Office/Ticket Manager is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the ticketing and Box Office services of an immersive, promenade-style musical attraction. This includes managing ticket sales for shows and events, handling custom... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Job Title: General Manager Salary: Commensurate with experience Benefits: Competitive package About Area Stage Area Stage is an award-winning theatre company and conservatory dedicated to cultivating artistic excellence and providing comprehensive training for aspiring professionals. With a rich legacy of producing innovative productions and nurturing talent, we are committed to fostering creativity and collaboration within the performing arts community. Position Summary Area Stag... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Humber Cultural Hub at Humber Polytechnic

The Director will lead and advance HCH’s mission as a dynamic centre for artistic excellence, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration that uplifts Humber’s strategic direction. Reporting to the Senior Vice President, Academic, partnering with the Senior Dean, Faculty of Media, Creative Arts, and Design, and developing an impactful Advisory Committee, they will be responsible for shaping a strategic vision that aligns with Humber’s institutional goals while managing the balance between aca... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - NC Black Rep

The Managing Director supervises production staff, recruits and trains interns, exercises responsible stewardship of all resources within the organization, and collaborates with the Producing Artistic Director to ensure the optimum balance of artistic quality, financial strength, and institutional integrity. (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Representative (Part-time) - Paper Mill Playhouse

Part-Time Ticketing Services Representative Reports to: Ticketing Services Managers Status: Part Time/Non-Exempt Salary: $20/hour Schedule: 28 hours/week Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays About Paper Mill Playhouse Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaboration with other regional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Costume Director

JOB SUMMARY The Costume Director is responsible for overseeing the Costume and Wardrobe Departments to produce world-class opera productions, both grand and intimate. This role ensures smooth daily operations of the shop and wardrobe facilities during the producing season. The Costume Director coordinates with the Designer to manage all costume items, including their purchase, construction, alteration, and maintenance for TAO productions. They support the artistic vision of the production, ens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Barrington Stage Company

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Award-winning Barrington Stage Company (“BSC”) in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has initiated a search for a Managing Director. BSC’s Board plans to identify its choice for the position and engage the successful candidate by the late spring of 2025. The Managing Director will join in leading BSC to its next era of success and impact for its audiences, community and the American theatre profession more broadly. Barrington Stage ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)