BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/13/2025; Jobs In Finance, Hospitality and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/13/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Barrington Stage Company

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Award-winning Barrington Stage Company (“BSC”) in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has initiated a search for a Managing Director. BSC’s Board plans to identify its choice for the position and engage the successful candidate by the late spring of 2025. The Managing Director will join in leading BSC to its next era of success and impact for its audiences, community and the American theatre profession more broadly. Barrington Stage ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Barrington Stage Company is seeking an experienced Director of Finance (CFO). BSC is an award-winning professional theater company based in Pittsfield, MA. The Director of Finance is a full time, year-round position and a member of the senior leadership team. Responsibilities include managing and entering transactions and cash flow, paying invoices, managing employee benefits programs and coordinating payroll with an outside company. Experience in a non-profit organization preferred. Report... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Difficult Women Scene Study

This is a scene study class for women designed to allow you to sink your teeth into exciting, complex, characters written for women by women in an empowered, inclusive, and affordable environment! CLASS INFO 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM ET Tuesdays, April 15, 22, 29, & May 6 520 8th Ave, 3rd Floor COST Early Bird $100 (Deadline March 15) Regular Rate $125 Auditors $50 (Cost covers all four classes) MORE INFO: http://jaclynbiskup.com/coaching -- Can't make this class? Reply to this post ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Director for Youth Theatre Program

Hightstown Theatre, a community theatre in Mercer County, NJ, is looking for a director for our 2025 Summer Season. Responsibilities: - Choose a play for the group to perform - Plan activities/warmups/rehearsal schedule for each session - Work with and delegate tasks to production manager and student directors - Teach acting techniques - Run rehearsals - Work with executive director and other staff when needed - Cultivate a warm and safe theatre community where everyone feels welcome,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Gable Stage Theatre

The Managing Director will report to the Producing Artistic Director with the input of the board, and will provide administrative and financial oversight over all aspects of the organization’s day-to-day activities. They will serve as an ex-officio member of the board and will collaborate closely with the board and Producing Artistic Director to establish an achievable long-term vision and strategy that builds on GableStage’s outstanding reputation and potential for organizational growth. Guide... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Usher, SummerStage, Central Park

POSITION SUMMARY Reporting to the Front of House Manager of SummerStage, Central Park, the Ushers are responsible for providing excellent customer service to guests throughout our venue in Central Park. Ushers are assigned various positions throughout the venue including: ticket scanning, VIP/Membership hospitality, seating assistants, and greeting/escorting at the entrance. Assigned positions vary from show to show. Compensation: $16.50/hour RESPONSIBILITIES Usher responsibilities incl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Site Crew / Custodian, SummerStage, Central Park

POSITION SUMMARY The Site Crew reports to the Venue Facilities Manager (VFM) and are responsible for creating a clean, orderly, safe, and attractive performing arts venue in Central Park, which hosts approximately 60 events throughout the summer, from May through October. COMPENSATION: $19/hour (overtime eligible) RESPONSIBILITIES Site Crew responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Maintain the landscape of the property including fencing, staking, and painting Assist in a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Citywide Production Assistant

POSITION SUMMARY The SummerStage Citywide festival is a 9 week free performing arts festival taking place in 11 different parks throughout New York City’s five boroughs. The SummerStage Citywide Production Assistants (PAs) assist with the on-site execution of all venue, staging, security, and artist hospitality needs, as directed by the Production Manager (PM) and Front of House Coordinator (FOHC), SummerStage Citywide. The PA is a part-time, hourly position, reporting to the SummerStage Cit... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Box Office Representative, SummerStage, Central Park

POSITION SUMMARY Reporting to the Ticketing Manager of SummerStage, Central Park, the Box Office Representative’s primary responsibility is to ensure the efficient operation of the SummerStage VIP/Guest/Press check-in and Box Office areas and provide high quality customer service. The Box Office representative must be personable, comfortable speaking to the public, organized and responsible. The ideal candidate must be comfortable working in an outdoor setting during day and evening hours. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Hospitality Coordinator, SummerStage, Central Park

POSITION SUMMARY Reporting to the Assistant General Manager and Production Manager, the Hospitality Coordinator is responsible for serving as the hospitality point person on site for artist hospitality for all free SummerStage shows, numbering approximately 22 shows between June and September 2025. COMPENSATION: $20/hour RESPONSIBILITIES On Site Arrive on site before the artists and make sure their area is set up properly (table, chairs, table cloths, bins etc) Set up the dressing rooms with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Music Director

Overview: Looking for a qualified Resident Music Director for our upcoming season. Full Job Description: Responsible for Music Directing all three upcoming musicals for the season, with an option to add on the youth summer musical. Maintain and enhance the tradition of interest in and passion for music and the performing arts. The Music Director will work closely with guest directors and department heads to provide high-quality experiences for our volunteers and patrons. Job Responsib... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Role of Diana in Summer of 1976

Newton Nomadic Theater of Newton Mass Is casting the role of DIANA in THE SUMMER OF 1976 by David Auburn. DIANA: 50's 60's Female, an artist, a bit judgmental but fun, a good friend to Alice. Two-hander. First rehearsal April 1, opening May 2, 2025. Closing May 18, non-union, paid ($50-$100 per performance). Local hires only, no housing available. Please indicate your interest and availability before March 14 by sending an email to paula@paulaplum.com (director) and I will send you sides for ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Shop Manager

Position Title: Costume Shop Manager Reports to: Technical Director Supervises: Occasional volunteers Position Summary: This is a professional position requiring experience and strong knowledge of costuming, sewing, building techniques, general “period” costuming, and unique costume design. Manager must have working knowledge of theater production operations and procedures, supervisory practices and principles. Strong organizational skills and the ability to work with a diverse array o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director at JACK Arts

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK seeks an imaginative and resourceful leader with a passion for the arts and a track record of organizational stewardship. While the focus of this role is the overall fundraising, business, administrative, and operational management of JACK, we seek a collaborator with a passion for radical and community-driven performance. The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors, and is responsible for leadership of financial management, fundraising, fac... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Seeking Actors for flexible event serving and bartending gigs in NYC! - HMG Plus

Event Servers and Bartenders needed in the NYC area for flexible weekday gigs! Starting rates between $21-$25/hour, work according to your schedule. AM, PM, and all day shifts available. Let us know when you’re available, and we’ll offer you shifts! Come to our Open Call at our Midtown office on Monday 03.10.25 from 12pm-4pm to get interviewed on the spot for a position. YOU MUST RSVP THROUGH THE LINK BELOW TO RECEIVE NECESSARY DETAILS FOR THE OPEN CALL. https://simple.formstack.com/fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales & Community Access Manager

The position of Group Sales & Community Access Manager is charged with increasing audience attendance at the full range of McCarter programming by initiating and cultivating relationships with new and returning group audiences. Success will be measured by the achievement of an annual revenue goal for group sales and student matinee income, as well as by meeting established benchmarks as project lead for McCarter’s Stage Door Access program, which provides free or low-priced tickets to the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER (Non-Union) for Summer Rep. Season

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking a [NON-EQUITY / NON-UNION] ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER to be part of the Stage Management Team for our 2025 Summer Season. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's first recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager

Bryant Park Corporation and 34th Street Partnership are hiring a House Manager to facilitate summer programming in both districts. Hourly Rate: $20 Job type: Part-time, seasonal. Fully in-person with no option for remote work. Reports to: Operations and Programming Manager Schedule: Nights and weekends. Upwards of 10 hours per week, closer to 40 hours at peak season. Projected dates: Late April through September, 2025. This is a seasonal position - successful candidates will need to r... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Fantastic Babysitters for Gigs in NYC!

Looking for the most incredible, fun, creative, and experienced caregivers for gigs in the NYC area for babysitting, private lesson, and group classes/events! If you're a real life Mary Poppins, this is for you! Curatedcare.com is a creative online platform that lets sitters market their unique talents & souped-up babysitting skills to families, via website & app! We are specifically looking for individuals with consistent weekday availability during afternoon hours (2-7pm) for 3-5 days p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Seeking Actors for flexible event serving and bartending gigs in the Chicagoland area!

Seeking event servers and bartenders for flexible weekday gigs in the Chicagoland area! Rates starting between $18-$22/hour. Let us know when you're available through our app, and we'll offer you shifts! AM, PM, and all-day shifts are available. Please follow the link below to submit a formal application! https://simple.formstack.com/forms/chicago_event_staff_application... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Week-Long Workshop in Sicily: Movement in(to) Shakespeare

Unlock the power of Shakespeare through movement in the enchanting landscapes of Sicily. Join us for "Movement in(to) Shakespeare," a transformative 7-day Creative Immersive Residency guided by Kat Alix-Gaudreau—renowned director, educator, and scholar from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon. Inspired by visionary practitioners like Peter Brook, Jerzy Grotowski, and Viola Spolin, this residency invites you to dissolve language barriers and explore Shakespeare’s timel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flor... (more)