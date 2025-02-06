BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/6/2025; Jobs In Casting, Operations, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 2/6/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Faculty Artist-in-Residence and Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage

Faculty Artist-in-Residence and Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Department of Performing Arts at Emerson College invites applications for a Full-time limited term faculty position (Artist-in-Residence). This faculty member will also serve in the role of Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage, the producing organization within the Department of Performing Arts comprised of the students, faculty, staff, and guest artists ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director at JACK Arts

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK seeks an imaginative and resourceful leader with a passion for the arts and a track record of organizational stewardship. While the focus of this role is the overall fundraising, business, administrative, and operational management of JACK, we seek a collaborator with a passion for radical and community-driven performance. The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors, and is responsible for leadership of financial management, fundraising, fac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Keen Company Producing Artistic Director

Keen Company is an Obie and Drama Desk award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. The company is in the midst of an exciting transition. Current Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, who has been in the position since 2012, has chosen to step down at the end of June 2025. A transition committee, consisting of members of the Keen Company Board of D... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Barn at Lee | 2025 Residencies

The Barn at Lee's residencies are held in Lee, Massachusetts in the Berkshires for 7-10 days. Residents are provided room, board, working space, and a stipend of $600 for the duration of their time in Lee. Residents also have the option to invite up to 3 collaborators for any portion of the residency.

These residencies support emerging artists working in the field of Performing Arts. The Emerging Artist has a notoriously elusive definiti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television recently represented by the hit musical COME FROM AWAY, as well as producing the Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to network, have pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Theater Production Manager / Acting Teacher

The Foote School Summer Theater Program is looking for a theatrical Production Manager who can be an alternate licensed camp director and acting teacher. You will coordinate with the Theater Director / Choreographer for our 2025 five-week camp program. You must be available for the camp dates: June 30 - August 3, 2025. Camp is 9am-4pm Monday - Fridays, including a Saturday Tech rehearsal on July 26. Extended hours during the final two weeks for production preparation. Performances are August 1,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Theater Director / Choreographer for a Musical

The Foote School Summer Theater Program is looking for a theater director and choreographer to lead a summer musical for our 2025 five-week camp program. You must be available for the camp dates: June 30 - August 3, 2025. Camp is 9am-4pm Monday - Fridays, including a Saturday Tech rehearsal on July 26. Extra hours in the final two weeks for preparing the production. Performances are August 1, 7:00 p.m.; August 2 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and August 3 at 2:00 p.m. Lead rehearsals and production... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Prop Shop Manager / Props Artisan

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking PROPERTIES ARTISAN(S) / ASSISTANT PROP SHOP MANAGER(S) for our 2025 Artistic Year. This can be a FULL-TIME SEASONAL or FULL TIME ANNUAL position. ARTISANS will work in tandem with full-time Prop Shop Manager / Resident Designer. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's first recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - TheatreWorks Silicon valley

In a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. Guided by the mission and values, this individual will be responsible for managing all the company’s business functions including general management, external and community relations, audience development, marketing, fund development, financial manageme... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance and Administration - Ballet Hispánico

The Director of Finance and Administration (DFA) will lead all financial operations at Ballet Hispánico, establishing strong fiscal procedures and systems, and ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Reporting directly to the CMD, the DFA will play a critical role in strategic decision-making and operational management, supporting Ballet Hispánico’s growth and capacity-building efforts. Overseeing a small yet dedicated team in the Finance and Operations departments, they will help to adv... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Syracuse Stage - Summer @ Stage 2025; Youth Musical Theatre Summer Camp Positions Available

Syracuse Stage is seeking to fill leadership roles for its youth summer-camp Program, Summer@Stage. Syracuse Stage seeks a Lead Teaching Artist AND a Music Director for musical theatre performing arts summer camps running four weeks, July 7th through August 1st, Monday through Friday for children grades 3-8. Class hours are from 9-3. The Teaching Artist and Music Director will work directly with Syracuse Stage’s Education Director, and a small team of college level teaching artists and p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Pianist Submissions for OFF THE CHARTS! Limited Return Engagement

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking submissions from talented pianists for our upcoming Limited Engagement of Off the Charts! Details: Off the Charts! (Limited Return Engagement) By Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, & Sarah Durham Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser Directed by Catherine Randazzo Choreographed by Ben Liebert AGVA Contract Show Dates Rehearsals begin: 2/18/2025 (TBD, based on availability) Opens: 2/27/2025 Closes: 3/16/2025 Synopsis Take a musical ride through... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting Director

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY The Casting Director/Artistic Ass... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Music Operations Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Music Operations Manager for its 2025 Season. The Assistant Music Operations Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Music Operations Manager, and work alongside the artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include assisting the Music Operations Manager with adherence and application of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and planning and executing the logistics of managing a prof... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Opera North Seeking Director of Development

Development Director, Opera North Opera North, located in Lebanon NH, is a nationally recognized cultural leader. The company, which celebrates its 43rd anniversary in 2025, is a professional producer of opera, musical theater and concerts in the culturally rich Upper Valley region of New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s principal season — June through August — consists of the annual Summerfest made up of concerts in historic locations, and three fully produced mainstage productions with ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Voice over & dubbing opportunity- GoPhrazy

GOPHRAZY, THE WORLD'S FASTEST - GROWING LSP IS EXPANDING ITS REMOTE VOICE OVER AND DUBBING ACTOR TEAM! Native speaking, experienced and professional voice over talents and dubbing actors can now join our international pool and submit their applications to become voice actors in TV shows, films, documentaries, commercials, video games, and more! If you have a home-based studio set-up, you can take advantage of this opportunity to lend your voice and make extra cash from potential voice ove... (more)